Basketball
  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • In Photos: Massive mansion of $30,000,000 worth Jrue Holiday in Louisiana with swimming pool & spa

In Photos: Massive mansion of $30,000,000 worth Jrue Holiday in Louisiana with swimming pool & spa

By Miguel de Guzman
Modified Oct 15, 2023 02:12 GMT
Taking a look at Jrue Holiday
Taking a look at Jrue Holiday's home in Louisiana

33-year-old Jrue Holiday was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2009. Currently, he is one of the best two-way point guards in the NBA. He just completed a stint playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, where he won an NBA title and now is a member of the Boston Celtics.

As one of the premiere talents in the NBA, fans might wonder where Holiday spends his time during the off-season. While the All-Star point guard was born in California, he purchased a house in the state of Louisiana. Given how he played for the New Orleans Pelicans, it is understandable that he would have a home in the state.

His abode in Louisiana is actually more than a house, in fact, one could even refer to it as a mansion. The inside of the house has six bathrooms and seven bedrooms. The exterior of the house is also quite wide as it has a wide garage, a huge balcony, and a backyard with a swimming pool. In total, the property is 5,375 square feet and worth around 1.7 million.

Here are some photos of Jrue Holiday's home, located in Metairie, Louisiana:

The backyard, pool, balcony, and garage of Holiday&#039;s home in Louisiana
The backyard, pool, balcony, and garage of Holiday's home in Louisiana
The interior spaces of Holiday&#039;s home in Louisiana
The interior spaces of Holiday's home in Louisiana

Jrue Holiday has a net worth of $30,000,000 million, most of which he earned due to his stellar play on the court. With this kind of net worth, it is no surprise that he can afford a luxurious and cozy house such as this one.

Also read: "We are human beings": Jrue Holiday's wife, Lauren Holiday, vents frustration over Milwaukee's surprise move, trading husband without warning.

Jrue Holiday also has a ranch in California Valley

Aside from having a house in Louisiana, Jrue Holiday also has a ranch in California Valley. In an interview with Out of Bounds TV on YouTube, Jrue Holiday showcased some parts of the property.

Starting at the 5:54 minute mark of the video, the first thing that viewers will see are the luxury cars parked outside of Holiday's ranch. These cars include two white Porsches. There is also a view of the surrounding trees and mountains.

There are some fresh fruits around the property, and Holiday and his daughter can be seen picking some. The ranch also features a tennis court and a wide outdoor area.

Finally, the former Milwaukee Bucks star shows the inside of the house, where we see a luxurious bathroom with a separate tub and shower. A massive walk-in closet where we briefly see Holiday's collection of basketball shoes and other clothes, and we also get to see the living room where the family spends time together.

youtube-cover

His home in Louisiana and his ranch in California Valley are just some of the places that the newest Boston Celtics point guard calls home.

Also read: "I will be very shocked" - Kevin Garnett asserts Damian Lillard has last chance to back that championship talk by winning title on Bucks.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

How is Michael Jordan officially richer than NBA's 10 richest players?!

Quick Links

Edited by Neha
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...