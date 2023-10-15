In Photos: Massive mansion of $30,000,000 worth Jrue Holiday in Louisiana with swimming pool & spa

33-year-old Jrue Holiday was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2009. Currently, he is one of the best two-way point guards in the NBA. He just completed a stint playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, where he won an NBA title and now is a member of the Boston Celtics.

As one of the premiere talents in the NBA, fans might wonder where Holiday spends his time during the off-season. While the All-Star point guard was born in California, he purchased a house in the state of Louisiana. Given how he played for the New Orleans Pelicans, it is understandable that he would have a home in the state.

His abode in Louisiana is actually more than a house, in fact, one could even refer to it as a mansion. The inside of the house has six bathrooms and seven bedrooms. The exterior of the house is also quite wide as it has a wide garage, a huge balcony, and a backyard with a swimming pool. In total, the property is 5,375 square feet and worth around 1.7 million.

Here are some photos of Jrue Holiday's home, located in Metairie, Louisiana:

Jrue Holiday has a net worth of $30,000,000 million, most of which he earned due to his stellar play on the court. With this kind of net worth, it is no surprise that he can afford a luxurious and cozy house such as this one.

Jrue Holiday also has a ranch in California Valley

Aside from having a house in Louisiana, Jrue Holiday also has a ranch in California Valley. In an interview with Out of Bounds TV on YouTube, Jrue Holiday showcased some parts of the property.

Starting at the 5:54 minute mark of the video, the first thing that viewers will see are the luxury cars parked outside of Holiday's ranch. These cars include two white Porsches. There is also a view of the surrounding trees and mountains.

There are some fresh fruits around the property, and Holiday and his daughter can be seen picking some. The ranch also features a tennis court and a wide outdoor area.

Finally, the former Milwaukee Bucks star shows the inside of the house, where we see a luxurious bathroom with a separate tub and shower. A massive walk-in closet where we briefly see Holiday's collection of basketball shoes and other clothes, and we also get to see the living room where the family spends time together.

His home in Louisiana and his ranch in California Valley are just some of the places that the newest Boston Celtics point guard calls home.

