"I will be very shocked" - Kevin Garnett asserts Damian Lillard has last chance to back that championship talk by winning title on Bucks

Kevin Garnett believes that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lillard have the best chance to win the championship this season.

Even the Milwaukee Bucks have said that they are ready to go all the way in order to bring the championship home. The blockbuster trade that sent Damian Lillard to the Bucks’ camp singlehandedly changed the power in the league.

In the latest episode of KG Certified on Showtime Basketball, Kevin Garnett said that the Bucks are ready to win the championship this season. Garnett said:

"Antetokounmpo and Dame perfectly complement each other."

Moreover, he said the the coach can use either player in any stretch of time to dominate the game.

"I think the Milwaukee situation is the most ready to win now. If they don't win this year I will be very shocked…I think Giannis and Dame are going to appreciate each other just because they have each other. You can actually sit Giannis down for six to eight minutes stretch. You can give Dame that six to eight minutes stretch…where it is just Dame, Middleton and Brook Lopez.”

If Giannis is absent, Lopez can take on a larger responsibility on the defensive end. Lopez's presence and his excellent communication on defense makes it easy for the Bucks to execute its defense with Lillard on the floor.

Garnett also went back into his time with the Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves. He said that he had to take most of the workload with the Timberwolves, However, after arriving in Boston, he had less responsibility and excellent support around him, which helped him win the championship.

Kevin Garnett says league has a bright future after Wembanyama-Holmgren duel

Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren faced each other for the first time in the NBA. Already showcasing the future high-profile duel, the 7-ft players gave a glimpse of what can come in the future. Kevin Garnett, the Hall of Fame player, took to X and wrote that the league’s future was in good hands.

“Wemby and Chet looked like 2 created players last night. Future is bright! Morning y’all,” he wrote.

In the game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs, both players shined like bright stars. For OKC, Holmgren scored 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field. Leading the Spurs, Wembanyama tallied 20 points in just 19 minutes.

Both Chet and Wembanyama are unique players, and despite being over 7 feet tall, they have the ability to dribble and handle the ball and shoot like a guard.