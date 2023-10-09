"This isn't even gonna be a contest" - Celtics ruling out Jayson Tatum & 4 other players vs Knicks has fans flipping out

The Boston Celtics started their preseason against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, October 8. They'll take on the New York Knicks in their second preseason game. Interestingly, they've ruled out the usual starters for tonight's bout, causing NBA fans to blast them on social media.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and Derrick White won't play tonight's game. Given that it's only the preseason, the team is trying to help their players from getting injured in any exhibition games. Also, it's a back-to-back, which could also be why five of their key players are sitting out.

Starters are out for Boston

Upon seeing this, fans quickly engaged on social media to mock the players who were sitting out. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

Boston could be maximizing the time before the new season starts. The new rule about load management will take effect this season, preventing multiple stars from sitting out.

The Celtics are looking to contend this season with a re-vamped group. They traded the heart and soul of the team, Marcus Smart. Additionally, they shipped reigning Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon and defensive center Robert Williams III.

Payton Pritchard plays big for the Celtics against the Sixers

The starters didn't log heavy minutes during the Celtics' first preseason game. As an exhibition game, most teams decide not to give their star players heavy minutes to prevent them from having injuries. Boston did the same, as the team's duo didn't play much, especially in the second half.

However, the team didn't back down in the challenge against the Sixers. The hero behind their win is Payton Pritchard. Coming off the bench, he scored 26 points and dished out four assists to lead the team to a 114-106 win against Philly.

His performance came at perfect timing, as it was reported that he signed a contract extension with the organization. Pritchard signed a four-year, $30 million deal to stay with the team. Although he didn't have a breakout year last season, his contributions still have a lasting impact on the team.

Expand Tweet

Last season, he averaged 5.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. His numbers went down, and he wasn't much of a contributor during the postseason. The team expects big things from him as the backup point guard for Holiday and White.

With his new deal, the franchise is confident that he'll be a major factor in one way or another.

