In Pictures: Anfernee Simons’ baby mama Aaleeyah Petty shares lovable pics of NBA star and their first born 

Portland Trail Blazers combo guard Anfernee Simons and girlfriend Aaleeyah Petty are settling well with their little family. Petty recently highlighted this by sharing adorable photos of them with their newborn son on social media.

The internet personality took to Instagram and shared photos of Simons and herself and their first born, Ace, along with her son from a previous relationship, Brenton, while on board a private plane.

Below are screenshots of the photos she shared:

While they are now sharing photos of their newborn, Anfernee Simons and Aaleeyah Petty kept their pregnancy private for the most part.

At the baby shower last October in Beverly Hills, Petty shared photos on social media without her NBA star boyfriend. Instead, she was with her son Brenton, who she had with former boyfriend Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Simons, however, was reported to be present during the event and participated in the proceedings.

Ace Simons was born prior to this year's NBA All-Star Weekend, with Petty announcing it on an Instagram story.

How did Anfernee Simons fare in the 2023-24 season?

Anfernee Simons just finished his sixth season with the Trail Blazers. where he wound up with career-high averages of 22.6 points, 5.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 34 minutes of play.

Injuries, however, limited him to just 46 games. But the time away allowed him to spend more time with Petty as she went with her pregnancy and after.

On the basketball court, Simons is widely considered to be the leader after NBA superstar Damian Lillard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in the offseason.

He, along with young guns DeAndre Ayton, Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, is being groomed as the foundation of the Portland squad as it tries to make its way back to steady competitiveness in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers finished their campaign this serason with a 21-61 record, last in the Western Conference.

Simons, 24, was selected 24th overall in the 2018 NBA draft out of high school. He has career averages of 14.1 points, 2.9 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 26 minutes of play in 319 games.

