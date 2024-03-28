In Photos: Aaleeyah Petty features Anfernee Simons for the first time on IG as couple shares pics of newborn Ace Simons.

Aaleeyah Petty featured her boyfriend and Portland Trail Blazers star guard Anfernee Simons for the first time on her Instagram as they recently welcomed their firstborn, Ace Simons.

The model and entrepreneur shared a series photos on Instagram of her and Simons having their moment with their son, who was born last month. It marked the first time that Petty shared photos of Simons on her account.

Below are screenshots of the photos she shared:

World meet Ace Simons

With older brother Brenton

The proud parents

Father duties for Anfernee Simons

With mommy and ready to go

As an Instagram model, Aaleeyah Petty has over 1.3 million followers. Her content usually consists of fashion and lifestyle stuff.

Prior to having a relationship with Simons, she was involved in various relationships, including with New Orleans Pelicans All-Star forward Brandon Ingram, who is the father of her son Brenton, 5.

Anfernee Simons, meanwhile, in his sixth year with the Blazers (19-54) and is currently averaging a career-high 22.6 points along with 5.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 34.4 minutes of play.

Anfernee Simons, Aaleeyah Petty kept pregnancy private for the most part

Until the IG post of Aaleeyah Petty, she and Anfernee Simons kept matters about having their firstborn private.

During her baby shower back in October in Beverly Hills, Petty shared photos without the Portland Trail Blazers star guard. Instead, she had her photos with her baby bump as well as with her first son, Brenton, from a previous relationship with New Orleans Pelicans All-Star forward Brandon Ingram.

She captioned her post with:

"+1 coming 02.24"

It was reported, however, that Anfernee Simons was present in the baby shower, and Petty and son Brenton were seen standing in one of the photos in front of a sign which read, "Welcoming Baby Simons."

Ace Simons was born ahead of this year's All-Star Weekend, with Petty taking to her Instagram story to make the announcement during the the NBA's Midseason Classic.

She did it in style, posting a photo of her rocking a beautiful bodycon jumpsuit in front of a mirror and captioning it with:

"Had a baby last weekend"

Prior to being linked with Simons and Ingram, Petty was involved, as reported on Black Sports Online and published by TheSportsRush.com, with other NBA stars like Quincy Cortez Miller, Tristan Thompson and Cameron Payne as well as rappers Future and Rich the Kid.