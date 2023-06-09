Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA 2023: Where to watch, odds, predictions, rosters and more

The Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx matchup will be played on Friday night. Both of these teams haven't played well so far in the season and are ranked at the bottom of the standings. However, only one team will remain at rock bottom after their upcoming clash.

The game between the Fever and Lynx will be one of the five WNBA games on Friday. In total, 10 teams will play, which is a real treat for fans of the league.

Both Indiana and Minnesota have won one game each this season. Interestingly, the Lynx have gone 0-3 at home, while the Fever have gotten their only victory on the road.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx game will be played in Target Center

The Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx matchup will be played in Target Center, the home of the Lynx. Minnesota will look to get its first victory of the season in front of the home crowd, and considering how weak Indiana is, this scenario doesn't sound unlikely.

The game will tip off at 8 PM Eastern Time. Basketball fans can watch the game on Bally Sports and ION. Additionally, the game will be available on Amazon Prime Video and the WNBA League Pass.

Aliyah Boston is off to an amazing start (Image via Getty Images)

Aliyah Boston, a 6-foot-5 rookie, is having a fantastic season and will be the Fever's starting center on Friday night. NaLyssa Smith and Lexie Hull will be starting forwards, while Indiana will also have Kelsey Mitchell and Erica Wheeler in the backcourt.

You may be interested in reading: Who are Aliyah Boston's parents? Family of Indiana Fever WNBA player explored

Diamond Miller, the fourth-best scorer of Minnesota, will miss the Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx matchup. She will likely be replaced by Dorka Juhasz, while Napheesa Collier will be her frontcourt partner.

Jessica Shepard will be the starting center for the Lynx, with Kayla McBride and Tiffany Mitchell playing in the starting backcourt.

Collier will be a key player in the Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx matchup (Image via Getty Images)

Here are the odds for the upcoming WNBA matchup between Minnesota and Indiana:

Against the spread : Fever +3.50 (-115), Lynx -3.5 (-107)

: Fever +3.50 (-115), Lynx -3.5 (-107) Moneyline : Fever +120, Lynx -152

: Fever +120, Lynx -152 Total points (163.5): Over (-112), Under (-110)

You may be interested in reading: Who are Austin Kelly and his wife Karima Christmas-Kelly? Everything to know about the two WNBA Assistant coaches

The Lynx snapped their six-game losing streak with a two-point victory against the Washington Mystics on Saturday. We predict that they'll win their first home game of the season on Friday night against Indiana.

Score prediction: Indiana Fever 77 - 82 Minnesota Lynx

Poll : 0 votes