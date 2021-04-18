Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - April 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Atlanta Hawks will host the Indiana Pacers at the State Farm Arena tonight for their second meeting of the 2020-21 NBA season.

The Indiana Pacers are comfortably situated for the Play-in tournament, resting in ninth spot in the East with a 26-29 record. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks will roll out at home with a 30-26 record behind them. Nate McMillan's side are currently occupying fifth place in the East.

The Indiana Pacers fell to the West-leading Utah Jazz in their previous matchup with a 111-119 scoreline. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks will enter this contest on the back of a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Both sides need to add more wins to their record with their eyes set on the playoffs.

Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report

Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has been listed as questionable for this matchup as he is still recuperating from his ankle injury. The Pacers have also added Doug McDermott to the injury report. Like Turner, McDermott is dealing with ankle issues ahead of this fixture.

On the @pacers 5:30 injury report, both Myles Turner and Doug McDermott are listed as questionable with ankle sprains.

Besides them, the Indiana Pacers will continue to miss the services of small forward T.J. Warren, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks continue to deal with the injury bug, with several players finding their way onto the injury report yet again.

Veteran Danilo Gallinari has been ruled out for this contest due to soreness in his right foot. He will join Kris Dunn (ankle), Tony Snell (ankle) and De'Andre Hunter (knee) on the sidelines for their matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow's game:



John Collins: Questionable

Kris Dunn: Out

Danilo Gallinari: Out

De’Andre Hunter: Out

Cam Reddish: Out

Tony Snell: Out pic.twitter.com/Umfg98Yp5P — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 17, 2021

Atlanta Hawks small forward Cam Reddish continues to miss action. He is recovering from a right Achilles injury that will keep him out for an extended period.

Power forward John Collins has been listed as questionable ahead of this fixture. His participation in this game remains a game-time decision for the coaching staff.

Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Lineups

Indiana Pacers

Malcolm Brogdon #7 of the Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers point guard Caris LeVert will take his place in the backcourt alongside Malcolm Brogdon, who is having a career year this season. LeVert is averaging 18.5 PPG, while Brogdon is recording a stellar 21.1 PPG this season.

All-Star Domantas Sabonis will continue to fill in for Turner at the center position. Justin Holiday and Edmond Sumner will resume their roles on the wing as the two forwards against the Atlanta Hawks.

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks will start things off with Trae Young at the point guard position, while Bogdan Bogdanovic joins him at the shooting guard spot. Young has continued to display superstar-level gameplay this season. He is averaging 25.2 PPG and 9.5 APG this campaign.

The Hawks will need to get creative with their player rotations for this matchup as their bench lacks depth at the moment due to several players being injured. Kevin Huerter and Solomon Hill will take their place on the wing as the small forward and the power forward, respectively.

Clint Capela will roll out as the Hawks' primary center. He is averaging 15.4 PPG and a whopping 14.2 RPG in the 2020-21 season.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon l Shooting Guard - Caris LeVert l Small Forward - Edmond Sumner l Power Forward - Justin Holiday l Center - Domantas Sabonis

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Trae Young l Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic l Small Forward - Kevin Huerter l Power Forward - Solomon Hill l Center - Clint Capela