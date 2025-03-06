Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 6 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The Indiana Pacers begin a three-game road trip on Thursday night against the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena. The Pacers have won two in a row and six of their last 10 games, while the Hawks are coming off a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Tonight's game is also just the second meeting of the season between the Pacers and Hawks. The Pacers outlasted the Hawks 132-127 in their first game back on Feb. 1, with seven players scoring in double digits. Pascal Siakam led the way with 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

The Hawks have lost five in a row against the Pacers since Nov. 21, 2023. The last time Atlanta beat Indiana was on March 25, 2023, at the State Farm Arena. Nevertheless, they are still ahead 109-100 in the all-time head-to-head matchup against the Pacers.

Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks Predicted Injury Reports

Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have six players on their injury report, but only half are injured. Isaiah Jackson remains out for the season due to an Achilles tear, while Bennedict Mathurin is listed as questionable because of a sprained left wrist. Tyrese Haliburton is also questionable with a left hip flexor sprain.

Meanwhile, two-way contract players RayJ Dennis, Enrique Freeman and Quenton Jackson are all tagged as doubtful. They are expected to be ruled out and could get assigned to the Pacers' NBA G League team, the Indiana Mad Ants.

Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have been ravaged by injuries this season and have seven players listed on their injury report. Trae Young is the only one not listed as out. He's tagged as probable with tendinitis in his right Achilles, but is expected to get upgraded to available.

Kobe Bufkin, Jalen Johnson, Vit Krejci, Larry Nance Jr., Daeqwon Plowden and Jacob Toppin. Bufkin and Johnson had shoulder injuries, while Krejci was dealing with a lumbar fracture. Nance has a femur fracture just above his right knee, with Plowder and Toppin assigned to the NBA G League.

Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Pacers

G - Tyrese Haliburton | G - Andrew Nembhard | F - Aaron Nesmith | F - Pascal Siakam | C - Myles Turner

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Tyrese Haliburton Andrew Nembhard Aaron Nesmith Pascal Siakam Myles Turner TJ McConnell Ben Sheppard Bennedict Mathurin Obi Toppin Thomas Bryant RayJ Dennis Johnny Furphy James Johnson Jarace Walker Isaiah Jackson Quenton Jackson Enrique Freeman Tony Bradley

Hawks

G - Trae Young | G - Dyson Daniels | F - Zaccharie Risacher | F - Mouhamed Gueye | C - Onyeka Okungwu

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Trae Young Dyson Daniels Zaccharie Risacher Jalen Johnson Onyeka Okungwu Vit Krejci Terance Mann Caris LeVert Larry Nance Jr. Clint Capela Kobe Bufkin Daeqwon Plowden Garrison Mathews Georges Niang Mouhamed Gueye Keaton Wallace Jacob Toppin Dom Barlow

Note: Players in bold fonts are out with an injury and the starting lineups could change ahead of tip-off.

How to watch the Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks game?

The Pacers-Hawks game is scheduled to take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia at 7:30 p.m. EST. It will be televised locally on FanDuel Sports Network Indiana and FanDuel Sports Network Southeast in Atlanta.

Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

