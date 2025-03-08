Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 8 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The Indiana Pacers will hit the road on Saturday to take on the Atlanta Hawks in a regular season game. The NBA season is halfway through and the teams are preparing for the final stretch of games, which will decide their playoff future.

The Pacers have been great this season with their young core putting in the work to secure wins every week. They currently have a 35-26 record and are the fifth seed in the Western Conference standings.

On the contrary, the Hawks have been struggling to close out games, especially after the exit of their rising star Jalen Johnson. They have a 29-34 record and are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference standings. If the season were to end today, the Hawks would have secured a spot in the play-in tournament.

The Saturday night matchup is the third time that the Pacers and the Hawks go against each other this season. Both teams have secured one win in their last two matchups, with the Hawk winning the latest matchup on Thursday with a final score of 124-118.

Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury reports

Indiana Pacers injury report for Mar. 8

The Indiana Pacers are facing injury challenges ahead of their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. According to ESPN, Bennedict Mathurin is listed because of a wrist injury while Isaiah Jackson is still out indefinitely after tearing his Achilles in the 126-111 win against the Pelicans on Nov. 3, 2024.

Aaron Nesmith and Tyrese Haliburton are listed as day-to-day and are subject to evaluation before the game.

Atlanta Hawks injury report for Mar. 8

The Hawks are severely understaffed for their third faceoff against the Pacers. According to ESPN, Vit Krejci is listed out with a back injury while Daeqwon Plowden is out with a right elbow strain.

Larry Nance Jr. is listed out because of a non-displaced fracture in his right knee while Jalen Johnson and Kobe Bufkin are ruled out for the remainder of the season. Trae Young and Caris LeVert are listed as day-to-day and their participation will depend on their medical status before the game.

Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted starting lineups and depth charts

Indiana Pacers expected starting five and depth chart for Mar. 8

The Pacers are expected to run their core lineup consisting of Tyrese Haliburton at the point, Pascal Siakam as a forward and Andrew Nembhard on the wings. Here are the expected starting five for the Indiana Pacers:

PG- Tyrese Haliburton, SG- Andrew Nembhard, SF- Aaron Nesmith, PF- Pascal Siakam and C- Myles Turner.

Here is a depth chart for them:

Point Guard Tyrese Haliburton T.J. McConnell RayJ Dennis Shooting Guard Andrew Nembhard Ben Sheppard Small Forward Aaron Nesmith Bennedict Mathurin Johnny Furphy Power Forward Pascal Siakam Obi Toppin Jarace Walker Center Myles Turner Thomas Bryant

Atlanta Hawks expected starting five and depth chart for Mar. 8

The Hawks are expected to run a similar lineup to their Thursday night matchup against the Pacers. Trae Young is expected to start as the point guard with the young squad members forming around him. Here are the expected starting five for the Atlanta Hawks:

PG- Trae Young, SG- Dyson Daniels, SF- Zaccharie Risacher, PF- Mouhamed Gueye and C- Onyenka Okongwu

Here is a depth chart for them:

Point Guard Trae Young Vit Krejci Shooting Guard Dyson Daniels Caris LeVert Small Forward Zaccharie Risacher Garrison Mathews Power Forward Mouhamed Gueye Georges Niang Center Onyeka Okongwu Clint Capela

