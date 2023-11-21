Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction and betting tips for 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament | Nov. 21, 2023

The Indiana Pacers will try to win their third straight NBA In-Season Tournament win when they take on the Atlanta Hawks. A win by Indy will give them an excellent chance of advancing to the knockout round. The Pacers will bank on Tyrese Haliburton who will be looking to bounce back after an off-night against the Orlando Magic in their last game. Myles Turner, Bennedict Mathurin, Bruce Brown and Buddy Hield are expected to play key roles for Indiana as well.

The Atlanta Hawks are coming off back-to-back losses to the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers. Another defeat will extend their slump and put them in danger of missing the knockout round of the NBA In-Season Tournament. Trae Young has been playing well but he hasn’t had consistent support from his teammates. He will be hoping he gets a boost from everybody on the roster to end their losing skid.

The Pacers and the Hawks last met in March this year. Both teams have made significant changes to the roster, but Young and Tyrese Haliburton remain the top players to watch.

Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Teams: Indiana Pacers (7-5) vs. Atlanta Hawks (6-6)

Date and Time: November 21, 2023 | 7:30 PM ET

Venue: State Farm Arena | Atlanta, Georgia

Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks: Game preview

Indiana was on a roll just a week ago. They racked up three straight wins that included an upset of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks. Since then, they’ve alternated wins and losses. The Pacers are unbeaten in the NBA In-Season Tournament, though, and will be determined to keep it that way.

The Hawks are reeling. They are 1-3 in their last four games and have lost back-to-back games. Quin Snyder has not gotten consistent production from his supporting cast. That would have to change or they run the risk of being eliminated from the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted starting lineups

Rick Carlisle is likely to stick to his usual starting five. Obi Toppin, Bruce Brown, Myles Turner, Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin are expected to line up for tip-off.

Quin Snyder could counter with Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Clint Capela, De’Andre Hunter and Jalen Johnson.

Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks: Betting tips

Trae Young leads the Hawks with 23.4 points per game. The points prop for him is 24.5 for over and 25.5 for under. Bettors get -105 should they pick over and -125 if they choose under. Young has hit at least 24 points three times in his last 10 games. He may be due for a big night against the Indiana Pacers.

Tyrese Haliburton leads the NBA in assists with 11.6 dimes per game. The over/under assists prop for him is 11.5. Bettors get -120 for over and +135 for under. Haliburton has dished out at least 11 assists in seven out of his last 10 games. The All-Star guard only had three in the loss to the Orlando Magic so he is likely to bounce back with his playmaking.

Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction

The Pacers (+152 moneyline) are +4 underdogs in their game against the Hawks (-180 moneyline). Atlanta, however, is just 2-4 while playing in front of their fans. Indiana is an even 2-2 when away from their home court.

The Hawks could eke out a win but the Pacers could cover the spread.