Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6, 2025

Fresh off back-to-back wins, the Indiana Pacers go on the road on Thursday to take on an Atlanta Hawks team battling to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Indiana is coming off a 115-102 statement win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night, their third win in four games.

Meanwhile, Atlanta has mustered just one win over their last four games. The Hawks are coming off a 127-121 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

Here are our predictions for this Eastern Conference showdown as both teams look to continue building their playoff cases.

Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Details and Odds

Thursday night's contest between Indiana and Atlanta is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The game will be broadcast to local channels and available for streaming on NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pacers (-140) vs. Hawks (+120)

Spread: Pacers (-2.5) vs. Hawks (+2.5)

Total (O/U): Over 247.5 (-115) / Under 247.5 (-105)

Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks Preview

Atlanta is entering the contest in do-or-die mode in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks are 28-34 on the season, clinging to ninth spot in the East. The Pacers, meanwhile, aren't so desperate. In fact, Indiana has been one of the best teams since the All-Star break, going 5-2.

The Hawks could be in trouble, listing Trae Young, Larry Nance Jr., Vit Krejci and Daeqwon Plowden on their injury report. Young's absence could pose a significant problem for Atlanta's hopes for a win. For the Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton is designated as a game-time decision, which could be a problem as tip-off approaches.

Indiana's depth could prove to be the difference, with one of their stars potentially sidelined.

Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks Betting Tips

Tip 1: Pascal Siakam OVER 20 Points (-250)

Tip 2: Myles Turner OVER 25 Total Points/Rebounds (comb.) (-130)

Tip 3: Pacers OVER 2.5 (-110)

Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks Prediction

This one isn't the toughest choice. We will take the Pacers, by a comfortable margin. Even in Tyrese Haliburton's potential absence, Indiana has plenty of depth and a plug-and-play veteran option in T.J. McConnell.

With Pascal Siakam leading the way versus Atlanta, expect the three-time All-Star to lead Indiana to a victory in hostile territory.

