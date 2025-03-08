Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2024 

The Indiana Pacers versus Atlanta Hawks matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Saturday. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 35-26 record, while Atlanta is eighth with a 29-34 record.

The two teams have played each other 210 times in the regular season, with the Hawks holding a 110-100 lead. This will be their third and final game this season. The series is tied 1-1, with their most recent game being on Thursday, when Atlanta won 124-118.

Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks game details and odds

The Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at State Farm Arena. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FDSNSE-ATL/WANF/Peachtree TV and FanDuel Sports Network – Indiana. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Pacers (-130) vs. Hawks (+110)

Spread: Pacers (-2) vs. Hawks (+2)

Total (O/U): Pacers -110 (o243.5) vs. Hawks -110 (u243.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks preview

The Pacers led for most of the game on Thursday and were up 94-86 at the end of the third quarter. Atlanta, however, had a 38-24 final period to win the game. Trae Young had 22 points and 16 assists, while Onyeka Okongwu had 20 points and 13 rebounds. Georges Niang was great off the bench with 24 points.

The Pacers, who were without Tyrese Haliburton, were led by Pascal Siakam’s 35 points. Andrew Nembhard had a double-double of 15 points and 10 assists, while Aaron Nesmith and Myles Turner contributed 21 and 17 points, respectively.

Indiana could be without Haliburton on Saturday as well as he is listed as questionable with a hip injury. The Pacers have won six of their past 10 games and are on track for a confirmed playoff spot.

Atlanta, with a 4-6 record in the past 10, seems locked for a Play-In spot with little hope of moving to the sixth spot or above. However, the team will hope to finish in the seventh or eighth spot to have two shots at qualifying for the postseason.

Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks betting props

Pascal Siakam’s points total is set at 23.5. With Haliburton expected to be out Saturday as well, Siakam should continue to carry a bigger offensive load and score more than 23.5 points.

Trae Young’s points total is set at 25.5, a mark he has crossed in just one of the past five games. So, he is due for a big game. Take a risk and bet on the over.

Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks prediction

The oddsmakers slightly favor the Pacers on the road despite losing to the same opponent on Thursday. Indiana was the better team for three quarters and should learn from its mistakes heading into this game. It should cover the spread for a win where the team total stays just under 243.5 points.

