Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 3, 2024

The Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets matchup is one of nine games on the NBA schedule for Wednesday. It's the second game of a home-and-away series between the two teams, with the Pacers taking the 133-111 win in Indiana on Monday night.

It's also the third and final meeting of the season between the Pacers and the Nets. Indiana will try to sweep the season series for the first time since the 2017-18 season. They also dominated the first matchup on Mar. 16, winning by 21 points.

The Pacers are also ahead in the all-time matchup with 112 wins against Brooklyn's 82. The two teams first faced each other on Oct. 29, 1976, when the Nets were called the New York Nets.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: NBA Insider hilariously reveals Tyrese Haliburton face-timing former teammate to discuss LSU vs. Iowa

Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets game is on Wednesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It starts at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Indiana and the YES Network in Brooklyn.

Moneyline: Pacers (-286) vs Nets (+235)

Spread: Pacers -7 (-111) vs Nets +7 (-111)

Total (O/U): Pacers o230.5 (-111) vs Nets u230.5 (-111)

Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets preview

The Indiana Pacers are trying to solidify their spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Pacers are sixth with six games left in the regular season. They are 1.5 games behind the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks and only ahead of the Miami Heat by 0.5 games.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets are looking to spoil things for teams like the Pacers for their remaining games. The Nets face three more playoff teams, and a win over them could have consequences for playoff seedings.

Also Read: "Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner are the best pick-and-roll duo" - Pacers' Obi Toppin dishes on 2023-24 season

Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets starting lineups, subs and rotation

The Indiana Pacers have two players on their injury report, with Bennedict Mathurion listed as out and Myles Turner tagged questionable. If Turner gets cleared, here's how Rick Carlisle could line up tonight:

PG: Tyrese Haliburton | SG: Andrew Nembhard | SF: Aaron Nesmith | PF: Pascal Siakam | C: Myles Turner

Carlisle uses a nine-man rotation that includes Doug McDermott, TJ McConnell, Obi Toppin and Jalen Smith. If the game is another blowout, the bench will likely be emptied toward the end of the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets have four players on their injury report. Jacque Vaughn doesn't have to worry about his starters, as they are all healthy. Here's the Nets' potential starting lineup:

PG: Dennis Schroder | SG: Cam Thomas | SF: Mikal Bridges | PF: Dorian Finney-Smith | C: Nick Claxton

Trendon Watford, Dennis Smith Jr., Cameron Johnson and Lonnie Walker IV could get some playing time.

Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets betting tips

Tyrese Haliburton has an over/under of 18.5 points, which is lower than his season average. He has been struggling since the All-Star break but had 27 points in their last game. Bet on the guard to start a scoring streak and at least get 19 points.

Cam Thomas is slightly favored to go over 24.5 points. He has scored at least 25 points in three of his last four games. Take the odds, and place your money on Thomas to score more than 24.5 points.

Also Read: Shaquille O'Neal rekindles beef with Ben Simmons, asking him to 'man up' following Nets' forward injury woes

Indiana Pacers vs Brooklyn Nets prediction

The Indiana Pacers are favored to beat the Brooklyn Nets. The Pacers are looking to build momentum heading into the playoffs, while the Nets are only trying to disrupt the standings, as they're already out of contention.

Oddsmakers predict the Pacers to get the win, the Nets to cover the +7 spread and the total to go over 230.5 points.

Also Read: "Steph will save his career" - Warriors nearly leading race to land Ben Simmons in offseason leaves NBA fans stunned