Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

NBA 2020/21 action continues with the Indiana Pacers taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight.

The Indiana Pacers currently occupy the 10th position in the Eastern Conference, courtesy of a 31-36 record. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are languishing in the bottom half as a result of going 21-47 this season.

Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Indiana Pacers

Oklahoma City Thunder v Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers continue to be without the services of starting center Myles Turner, who has been sidelined with a toe injury. TJ Warren is out for the season because of a foot issue, while JaKarr Sampson will not be available for selection due to a head injury.

Malcolm Brogdon's status is questionable following a hamstring problem. Jeremy Lamb's participation is also in question because of a knee issue.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Dallas Mavericks v Cleveland Cavaliers

Isaiah Hartenstein is out due to the NBA's concussion protocol. The trio of Cedi Osman, Darius Garland and Taurean Prince have been sidelined with ankle injuries. Matthew Dellavedova is out for the rest of the campaign because of a neck problem, while Dylan Windler will miss the game because of a knee issue.

Larry Nance Jr. will not be able to feature in tonight's game because of a thumb injury.

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineups

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers will start the game with the guard duo of Caris LeVert and Edmond Sumner, with young forward Oshae Brissett starting at the 3. Doug McDermott will start at power forward and Domantas Sabonis will shift to center position in Myles Turner's absence.

"We fought," @CarisLeVert said postgame. "We fought hard all night. Sometimes, in basketball, you feel like you do everything right — you should win — and it doesn't happen."https://t.co/wO4tvq77A9 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 9, 2021

Aaron Holiday, who has tallied 7 points and 1.8 assists per game, will come off the bench to play significant minutes.

Also Read: NBA Rumors: Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis want Indiana Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren to be replaced

Cleveland Cavaliers

Head coach JB Bickerstaff is expected to field a backcourt of Collin Sexton and Isaac Okoro, with Dean Wade featuring at small forward.

Indiana in town tomorrow. — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 10, 2021

Kevin Love is expected to retain his place as the team's starting power forward. Jarrett Allen will start at center for the 2016 NBA champions.

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting 5s

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard - Caris LeVert l Shooting Guard - Edmond Sumner l Small Forward - Oshae Brissett Power Forward - Doug McDermott l Center - Domantas Sabonis.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Collin Sexton l Shooting Guard - Isaac Okoro l Small Forward - Dean Wade Power Forward - Kevin Love l Center - Jarrett Allen.

Also Read: NBA Sixth Man of the Year 2021: Latest Power Rankings - May 7th, 2021