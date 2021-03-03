Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction & Match Preview - March 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Indiana Pacers will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup.

The 15-18 Indiana Pacers are ninth in the Eastern Conference standings, while the Cleveland Cavaliers are in 12th place after making a 14-21 start to their campaign.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 3rd; 7:00 PM ET (Thursday, March 4th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland.

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers will be looking to return to winning ways following a torrid spell that has seen them lose four games on the bounce.

The Pacers' defense has let them down this season, with Nate Bjorkgen's men conceding 112.6 points per game. They also have been a very poor rebounding side this campaign, securing just 42.2 boards per game, the second-worst record of any team.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Malcolm Brogdon has looked in good touch for the Pacers, averaging 21 points and six assists per game on 44-38-91 splits. Moreover, Myles Turner has also put in consistent performances for the playoff hopefuls, putting up 13 points and 3.4 blocks per game.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks

Forward Domantas Sabonis has been on a tear this season, tallying a stellar 21 points and 11.3 rebounds per game for the Indiana Pacers.

He is also averaging six assists and a steal per match, which shows how well-rounded his game has become. Sabonis has been selected to play in the upcoming NBA All-Star game, which will be the first one of his young career.

Sabonis, however, will have to negotiate a tough matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, as he will come up against a defensively adept big in Jarrett Allen.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G- Malcolm Brogdon, G- Doug McDermott, F- Justin Holiday, F- Domantas Sabonis, C- Myles Turner.

Advertisement

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The @cavs are currently just 2.5 games out of a playoff spot, and @JaValeMcGee believes they're more than capable of making a run.#BeTheFight pic.twitter.com/hdqSauACJ5 — FOX Sports Cleveland (@FOXSportsCLE) March 2, 2021

After struggling in the first half of the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have rediscovered their mojo, winning four consecutive matches.

The Cavaliers have been dominant on the offensive glass, averaging 11.3 offensive rebounds per game, the 3rd -best of any team this campaign.

However, the one aspect of their game that has held the Cleveland Cavaliers back this season has been their tendency to commit too many turnovers. They are averaging a high 15.9 turnovers per game, a number JB Bickerstaff will have to bring down if he wants his team to qualify for the postseason.

Key Player - Collin Sexton

Houston Rockets vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Collin Sexton has been a revelation for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, tallying 23.8 points and 1.1 steals per game on an impressive 40% shooting from the deep.

He has single-handedly won the Cavaliers multiple games, and it is safe to say that he has carried their offense on his shoulders in the absence of a true point guard.

Sexton has made major improvements in his shooting and will be expected to produce a big outing against the low-on-confidence Indiana Pacers.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland, G - Collin Sexton, F - Isaac Okoro, F - Dean Wade, C - Jarrett Allen.

Pacers vs Cavaliers Match Prediction

Advertisement

Considering their recent form, the Cleveland Cavaliers are the firm favorites in this game.

The Indiana Pacers have struggled for form lately, and it is difficult to see them winning this game unless All-Star elect Domantas Sabonis produces a stellar outing.

Where to watch Pacers vs Cavaliers?

The local coverage of the Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers game will be available on Fox Sports Indiana and Fox Sports Ohio. The game can also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.