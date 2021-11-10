Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The 12th-placed Indiana Pacers (East) face off against the sixth-placed Denver Nuggets (West) at the Ball Arena in Denver tonight.

The Indiana Pacers, coming off a 94-91 win against the Sacramento Kings, will look to lock-in their fifth win of the season. The Denver Nuggets, meanwhile, will have to play this match without Nikola Jokic, who picked up a suspension in their 113-96 win against the Miami Heat. Reigning MVP Jokic was involved in an altercation with Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris, who got away with a fine.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

Rookie Isaiah Jackson is out of action until he recovers from a knee injury. He has played only two games this season. T.J. Warren underwent surgery in January and is expected to return to action in late December or January. Point guard Malcolm Brogdon missed the previous fixture against the Sacramento Kings due to illness, but is expected to return to the starting lineup.

Player Name Status Reason Isaiah Jackson Out Knee injury T.J. Warren Out Left Foot; stress fracture

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

All-Star Jamal Murray is reportedly progressing in his rehab, but there is no fixed timetable for his return from a torn ACL. Michael Porter Jr., who is dealing with back issues, will be on the bench. Nikola Jokic will serve a one-game suspension, while Vlatko Cancar will sit out with a hip strain.

Player Name Status Reason Nikola Jokic Out One game suspension Vlatko Cancar Out Left hip strain Jamal Murray Out Torn ACL Michael Porter Jr. Out Back issues

Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Lineups

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers will be happy to have Malcolm Brogdon back in the point guard position. Shooting guard Chris Durate along with Caris LeVert and Domantas Sabonis are expected to put up good numbers and run their offense. The league leader in blocks (2.9 BPG), Myles Turner, will play starting center and continue to protect the paint.

Indiana Pacers @Pacers Update from coach Rick Carlisle: Malcolm Brogdon (non-COVID illness) practiced with the team today and is expected to play tomorrow night in Denver. Update from coach Rick Carlisle: Malcolm Brogdon (non-COVID illness) practiced with the team today and is expected to play tomorrow night in Denver.

T.J. McConnell, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday could be reliable second unit producers. It will come down to managing their minutes well. Torrey Craig and Brad Wanamaker will come off the bench as well.

Denver Nuggets

Monte Morris will start at point guard position for the Denver Nuggets. Will Barton, who is second to Jokic in scoring with an average of 16 points per game, will share the backcourt with Morris. PJ Dozier will get a call-up to replace Michael Porter Jr. in the starting lineup, alongside Aaron Gordon in the forward position. JaMychal Green is expected to fill the starting center position.

Denver Nuggets @nuggets Put the 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗺𝗽𝘀 on to start the season 🔒 Put the 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗺𝗽𝘀 on to start the season 🔒 https://t.co/Gzq0mKJVPq

Defensive guard Facundo Campazzo, veteran Jeff Green and Austin Rivers will provide energy from the bench. Bol Bol is expected to get more minutes due to the missing size Denver Nuggets usually play with.

Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Starting 5s

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard – Malcolm Brogdon; Shooting Guard – Chris Durate; Small Forward – Caris LeVert; Power Forward – Domantas Sabonis; Center – Myles Turner

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard – Monte Morris; Shooting Guard – Will Barton; Small Forward – PJ Dozier; Power Forward – Aaron Gordon; Center – JaMychal Green

Edited by Sanjay Rajan