Indiana Pacers vs Houston Rockets Prediction & Match Preview - April 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

2020-21 NBA action continues with an out-of-conference showdown when the Indiana Pacers take on the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on Wednesday.

The Indiana Pacers bested the Houston Rockets in their first meeting of the campaign. Malcolm Brogdon sizzled with a 35-point outing for Nate Bjorkgren's side. For the Houston Rockets, John Wall dropped 28 points on the night.

The Indiana Pacers will enter this game with a 25-28 record on the season and are ninth in the Eastern Conference. They are in play-in reckoning and could end their regular season on a positive note.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets have struggled all season. They are only 0.5 games away from falling to the bottom of the Western Conference table. Stephen Silas's men will roll out at home with an abysmal 14-40 record on the season.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Houston Rockets Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 14th, 2021; 9:00 PM ET (Thursday 6:30 AM; IST)

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, TX.

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers have been inconsistent this season. As a result, they are out of the top-six teams in the East. They have a strong starting five and good role players on their roster but have been plagued by the injury bug.

After winning three games in a row, the Indiana Pacers lost to the LA Clippers in their previous outing. They went cold in the fourth quarter, producing just 18 points, as the Clippers cruised to a 126-115 victory. On a brighter note, the Indiana Pacers saw their three star players heating up from the floor.

Malcolm Brogdon (29 points, five rebounds), Caris LeVert (26 points, six assists), and Domantas Sabonis (20 points, 13 rebounds) produced impressive performances. The Pacers trifecta is performing well and could help their side reach the playoffs.

Key Player – Caris LeVert

Caris LeVert (#22) of the Indiana Pacers

Caris LeVert has been firing on all cylinders of late, tallying 60 points in his last two appearances for the Indiana Pacers.

LeVert dropped 34 points in the Pacers' win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday and followed that up with a 26-point outing against the Clippers on Tuesday. His resurgence has made the team a legitimate playoff threat.

CARIS LEVERT 👀

CARIS LEVERT 👀

34 PTS (14/20 FG) in the win!

This season, LeVert is averaging 17.7 points, 5.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 32.8 minutes per game. He is shooting the ball at a rate of 43.2% from the floor and 32% from the deep.

The sixth-year guard has adjusted well with the Indiana Pacers system and is looking primed to do better with more game time.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon l Shooting Guard - Caris LeVert l Small Forward - Edmond Sumner l Power Forward - Justin Holiday l Center - Domantas Sabonis.

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets' season has virtually become a write-off, as the team has continued to slump. Rafael Stone (general manager) has his work cut out for him in the off-season as he endeavors to revive the team's fortunes.

The Houston Rockets will enter this fixture on the back of a three-game losing streak. The men in red have dropped eight of their past ten games and are all set to be heading to the NBA lottery in the summer.

The Houston Rockets are coming off a loss against the high-flying Phoenix Suns in their previous matchup. Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr. combined for 47 points, 20 rebounds and 17 assists on the night, but that was not enough, as the Suns won 126-120 on the night.

Key Player - Christian Wood

Christian Wood (left) of the Houston Rockets

Christian Wood has been the only positive in an otherwise nightmare season for the Houston Rockets. The former Pistons man was having a breakout season this campaign before getting sidelined with a knee injury.

On his return to action, there has been a reduction in his production from the floor. However, he has still displayed flashes of excellence. The power forward is coming off a monster outing in the Rockets' loss to the Suns, registering 25 points to go along with 15 rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes from the floor.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - John Wall l Shooting Guard - Kevin Porter Jr. l Small Forward - Jae’Sean Tate l Power Forward - Kelly Olynyk l Center - Christian Wood.

Pacers vs Rockets Match Prediction

The Indiana Pacers have exhibited significant improvement in recent games and should be able to take care of business against the slumping Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert and Domantas Sabonis are on top of their games and could be determined to produce more wins for the team as the playoffs beckon.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets will look to Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr. and John Wall to guide them to victory. Nevertheless, the Houston Rockets will face an uphill battle against a rejuvenated Indiana Pacers side, who are expected to win this game pretty convincingly.

Where to watch Pacers vs Rockets?

The game between the Indiana Pacers and the Houston Rockets will be telecast on AT&T SportsNet (Southwest) and Bally Sports Indiana. The match can also be live streamed with an NBA League Pass.