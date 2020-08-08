Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers Prediction and Match Preview - August 8th 2020

Fixture - Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers

Date & Time - August 8th, 6 PM ET (August 9th 3:30 AM IST)

Where - HP FieldHouse (WWOS), Orlando, Florida

Both the Indiana Pacers and the LA Lakers are coming off losses, but that's about the point where the similarities between the teams' situations end. The LA Lakers have made it clear that they're not going to put their stars under undue stress, while the Indiana Pacers are still jockeying for playoff position.

While the LA Lakers have the #1 seed locked up, the Indiana Pacers are 5th in the East and are likely to play the Miami Heat in the first round if things stand as they are.

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers shot off to a quick start in their bubble campaign, but an ignominous loss to basement team Phoenix Suns should have a shock effect. In the absence of Domantas Sabonis, the backcourt has so far done a relatively good job of offsetting the scoring loss. But the Pacers are getting killed on the boards and will be looking to get that sorted this game.

Indiana Pacers - Key Player

Indiana Pacers v Washington Wizards

The highest scorer for the Indiana Pacers, TJ Warren's ability to score in the paint, off mid-rangers and from 3-point range will be crucial to their chances this game. Warren will likely be guarded by LeBron James or Anthony Davis as he plays the 4 in theory, so it will be harder for him to get off clean shots than usual. Expect a 20+ point outing from him on the night.

T.J. Warren's last 3 games:



🔥 53 PTS, 9 3PM (career-highs)

🔥 34 PTS, 11 REB, 3 STL, 4 BLK (career-high)

🔥 32 PTS, 13-17 FGM@TonyWarrenJr ties Jermaine O'Neal for the most PTS over a 3-game span in @Pacers history! #IndianaStyle pic.twitter.com/cQU0QaJQbv — NBA (@NBA) August 5, 2020

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup:

Malcolm Brogdon, Victor Oladipo, Justin Holiday, TJ Warren, Myles Turner

LA Lakers Preview

In theory, it may be possible to defend the LA Lakers' losses by just saying that their shooters are cold at the moment and this will change in the playoffs. However, their team has other issues, mainly defensive, that may prove to be their bane in a 7-game series. JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard need to be more impactful on D for the LA Lakers to take this W.

The Lakers are 37-158 (23.4%) from 3 since the restart. That's the worst 3P% by any team in a 5-game span in NBA history (minimum 150 attempts).



Oh. — Preston Johnson (@SportsCheetah) August 7, 2020

LA Lakers - Key Player

Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies

In the absence of Avery Bradley, the role of setting the tone of lockdown defense on the perimeter falls squarely on Danny Green's experienced shoulders. The veteran swingman has not shot well at all in the bubble, to put it mildly, and he's long been overdue for a hot shooting game. He has the guile and the agility to guard Malcolm Brogdon and will be looking to get himself open for some corner 3s.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Danny Green, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee

Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers Match Prediction

With LeBron James taking his time and not going too hard on offense, the Lakers will have to find alternate sources of scoring even if Anthony Davis ends up having a big game. The Indiana Pacers are more of a score-by-committee team. Brogdon and Oladipo both have the ability to light it up quickly.

The Pacers have a greater motivation to win this game and I would bet on them to take it in a relatively low-scoring affair with under 225 points scored.

Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers - Where to Watch

Viewers in the USA can catch it on national sports network TNT, or on local Fox Sports and Spectrum SportsNet. Indian and international viewers can stream it on NBA League Pass.

