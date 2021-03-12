Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers: Prediction & Match Preview - March 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Reigning champions LA Lakers will return to 2020-21 NBA action when they clash against the Indiana Pacers at the Staples Center on Thursday.

The LA Lakers are third in the Western Conference standings with a 24-13 record, while the Indiana Pacers are tenth in the East after making a 16-19 start to their campaign.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Friday, March 12th; 10:30 PM ET (Saturday, March 13th; 9:00 AM IST).

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles.

Indiana Pacers Preview

"I think there's a chance we may see him," says Coach Bjorkgren when asked whether LeVert could potentially return on this road trip.

The Indiana Pacers were on a poor run of form before the All-Star break, losing five of their last six fixtures. In their most recent outing, they lost 103-113 against last season's Western Conference finalists, the Denver Nuggets.

The Indiana Pacers' biggest strength this season has been their frontcourt duo of Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner. Thanks to his stellar performances, Sabonis was a part of the All-Star team, while Turner is a strong candidate for this year's Defensive Player of the Year award.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks

Domantas Sabonis has been in breathtaking form this campaign, tallying 20.8 points, six assists and 11 rebounds per game.

He has also impacted proceedings at the defensive end, putting up a steal and 0.6 blocks per outing. Sabonis' shooting has looked quite good, too, as he is making 52.5% of his shots from the field.

The LA Lakers will continue to miss Anthony Davis, which means Sabonis would have the chance to stuff his stat-sheet further at the Staples Center.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G - Malcolm Brogdon, G - Doug McDermott, F - Justin Holiday, F - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner.

LA Lakers Preview

Second half starts tomorrow

The LA Lakers haven't looked at their usual best in recent weeks, losing six of their last eight encounters. The 17-time champions have been quite poor offensively, managing a dismal 111.3 offensive rating, the 12th worst offense in the league this season.

The LA Lakers have been a poor shooting team, making just 35% of shots from the deep. Their offense has been heavily dependent on LeBron James, which is evident in the fact that no other LA Lakers player has averaged more than 15 points. This lack of offensive options could be disconcerting for Frank Vogel as the race to seal postseason places intensifies.

Key Player - LeBron James

2021 NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James has carried the LA Lakers offense on his shoulders this season, averaging an incredible 25.8 points, 7.8 assists and eight rebounds per game on a respectable 50.5% shooting.

Apart from being a front-runner for the MVP award this campaign, James has also been a dominating presence on the defensive side of the ball as well.

James is listed as probable for the Indiana Pacers game. But after he suited up in the NBA-All Star game, he could take the floor against the Indiana Pacers too.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - LeBron James, G - Dennis Schroeder, F - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F - Kyle Kuzma, C - Damian Jones.

Pacers vs Lakers Match Prediction

Despite their indifferent recent form, the LA Lakers are the marginal favorites against the Indiana Pacers, thanks to the presence of a certain LeBron James and their strong defense.

The reigning champions will have an incredible opportunity to make up ground on Utah Jazz and LA Clippers as they take on a low-on-confidence Indiana Pacers at the Staples Center.

Where to watch the Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers game?

The Indiana Pacers-LA Lakers game will covered live on NBA TV, Fox Sports Indiana and Spectrum Sportnet. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass,

