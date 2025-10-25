Indiana Pacers vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 25 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The Indiana Pacers and Memphis Grizzlies will square off in an NBA regular-season game at the FedEx Forum on Saturday. The short-handed Pacers played out a thriller on opening night, but despite their gallant effort, Rick Carlisle's team sustained a heartbreaking 141-135 overtime loss.

Pascal Siakam and Bennedict Mathurin recorded monster performances. Siakam dropped a 32-point and 15-rebound double-double, while Mathurin chipped in with 36 points and 11 rebounds. The Pacers' 3-point shooting wasn't up to the mark as they went 1 of 43 from deep. Indiana also needs to clean up their act from the charity stripe after missing 10 free throws in the season opener.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies will play on the second night of a back-to-back. In Friday's encounter against the Miami Heat, Ja Morant and Co. took a 146-114 humiliation at home. Memphis holds a 1-1 record after two games, and the team quickly needs to bounce back after a gut punch.

The Pacers and Grizzlies have played against each other 58 times in the regular season. Indiana holds an edge with 34 wins compared to Memphis' 24 victories. They split the season series last season, with both teams winning their home encounter.

Indiana Pacers vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Reports

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Pacers are without five players for their road game in Memphis. Andrew Nembhard (left shoulder strain), Quenton Jackson (right hamstring strain), Kam Jones (lower back stress reaction), T.J. McConnell (left hamstring strain) and Tyrese Haliburton (right achilles tendon tear) are ruled out.

Johnny Furphy is listed as "questionable" owing to left foot soreness. He suited up in the previous game, but received only one minute of playing time.

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

The Grizzlies' injury report is stacked as well. Ja Morant and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope remain questionable, as both continue to deal with lingering ankle injuries.

Meanwhile, Memphis will be without Brandon Clarke, Zach Edey, Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Vince Williams Jr.. Clarke is out with a right knee injury, Edey remains sidelined with a left ankle injury, Jerome has a right calf strain, Pippen Jr. is recovering from a left toe injury and Williams Jr. has a right heel soreness.

Indiana Pacers vs Memphis Grizzlies Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

The Pacers are forced to make a change to their starting lineup that featured on the opening night. Andrew Nembhard started in the previous game but picked up a shoulder injury, which has ruled him out.

Ben Sheppard is likely to replace Nembhard in the starting lineup. Benedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam and Isaiah Jackson will be the other four starters.

PG Ben Sheppard Cameron Payne



SG Bennedict Mathurin





SF Aaron Nesmith Obi Toppin



PF Pascal Siakam Jarace Walker James Wiseman Tony Bradley C Isaiah Jackson Jay Huff

Memphis Grizzlies Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

If Ja Morant and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are cleared to play, the Grizzlies will put out the same starting lineup that played on Friday. Morant and Caldwell-Pope will be joined in the lineup by Jaren Jackson Jr., Jock Landale, and Jaylen Wells.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Ja Morant Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Jaylen Wells Jaren Jackson Jr. Jock Landale Cam Spencer Cedric Crawford Olivier-Maxence Prosper Santi Aldama PJ Hall Javon Small John Konchar GG Jackson



