Indiana Pacers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2024

The Indiana Pacers will face the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at Smoothie King Center, with tipoff set for 8 pm E.T. This will be their second meeting of the season, with the first one held on Wednesday. The Pacers clinched the win against the Pelicans 123-114 in the first of their back-to-back matchups held in Indiana.

The Pacers are now 34-26 with a home win on Wednesday, moving them into seventh place in the Eastern Conference. They have won seven out of their last 10 games. The Pelicans, meanwhile, slipped to 35-25 after their road loss. They are sixth in the Western Conference and have won six of their last 10 games.

Indiana Pacers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

The Indiana Pacers clinched a solid victory against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. Heading into the second of their back-to-back matchup, the Pacers will look to replicate their success, while the Pelicans will seek redemption on their home court.

Wednesday's encounter saw Pascal Siakam lead Indiana to victory, registering 24 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. In addition, Tyrese Haliburton totaled his 34th double-double of the year with 17 points and 13 assists.

Brandon Ingram led the losing effort for New Orleans with 30 points, six rebounds, and four assists. CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson added 23 points each.

The Indiana Pacers' injury report for the game includes the same two players as before. Doug McDermott is expected to miss the game, while Aaron Nesmith's participation will be determined at game time. Both didn't played on Wednesday.

Coach Rick Carlisle is expected to use a starting lineup of Myles Turner (C), Pascal Siakam (PF), Andrew Nembhard (SG), Tyrese Haliburton (PG) and Aaron Nesmith (SF).

Meanwhile, the Pelicans have one player on their injury report after previously having two. Dyson Daniels will be out for the game. Jose Alvarado is available to play on Friday following his three-game suspension.

Coach Willie Green will likely use a starting lineup of Jonas Valanciunas (C), CJ McCollum (PG), Brandon Ingram (SG), Zion Williamson (PF) and Herbert Jones (SF).

Indiana Pacers vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction

Though the Pelicans lost to the Pacers on Wednesday, they are favored to protect their home court in the upcoming matchup in New Orleans.

The Pelicans' home-court advantage and defensive tenacity should help them tie the season series at 1-1 against the Pacers. The Pelicans could clinch the win if they establish their physicality, control the boards and disrupt Tyrese Haliburton's rhythm.

Indiana Pacers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Betting Tips

Moneyline: Pacers (+166) vs Pelicans (-198)

Spread: Pacers +4.5 (-110) vs Pelicans -4.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): -110 (o238) / -110 (u238)

The Moneyline on this matchup indicates a 69% chance of the New Orleans Pelicans securing the win. However, the matchup can be expected to be a close one as both sides are evenly matched teams.

Their previous game on Wednesday resulted in a final score of 123-114, accumulating 237 points. The Pacers have failed to cover the 238 line in four of their last five away games. Furthermore, the 238 line has not been covered in any of the last five Pelicans games. Based on this, betting on the under might be a successful bet.