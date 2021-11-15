Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers will begin a three-day road trip in the 2021-22 NBA against the New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden on Monday.

The Pacers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 118-113 on Saturday to take their winning streak to two games. The team that most believed to be weak has now beaten two of the top teams - the Utah Jazz and the Sixers - in back-to-back games.

NBA @NBA



Turner: 20 PTS (8-12 FGM), 6 BLK

Holiday: 27 PTS (9-11 FGM), 6 3PM

Sabonis: 18 PTS (8-11 FGM), 12 REB

Malcolm Brogdon: 13 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST Efficient nights from Myles Turner, Justin Holiday and Domantas Sabonis power the @Pacers at home!Turner: 20 PTS (8-12 FGM), 6 BLKHoliday: 27 PTS (9-11 FGM), 6 3PMSabonis: 18 PTS (8-11 FGM), 12 REBMalcolm Brogdon: 13 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST Efficient nights from Myles Turner, Justin Holiday and Domantas Sabonis power the @Pacers at home!Turner: 20 PTS (8-12 FGM), 6 BLKHoliday: 27 PTS (9-11 FGM), 6 3PMSabonis: 18 PTS (8-11 FGM), 12 REBMalcolm Brogdon: 13 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST https://t.co/GwE37Bncub

Malcolm Brogdon's return has been fruitful for the Indiana Pacers, who were 4-7 in his absence. They will now travel to New York with a 6-8 record, with realistic hopes of winning. If Rick Carlisle's team can continue their recent performance, they could become a strong contender for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks have lost two consecutive games. After a dreamy start to the season, they have fallen down the seeding ladder in recent outings. They improved to 7-4 after defeating the Sixers, but were quickly humbled by the Milwaukee Bucks and the Charlotte Hornets.

Tom Thibodeau would like his team to end their losing streak before it becomes a concern.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

On the injury front, the Pacers are yet to catch a break. Though Brogdon has returned with what Mike Breen called a 'bang', Chris Duarte has now been marked as questionable. A sore right shoulder has pushed Duarte into the ambiguous zone; he may or may not play depending on his status before the game.

Meanwhile, TJ Warren, who is yet to play this season, is still recovering from a stress fracture in his left navicular bone. He is expected to return in December.

Player Name Status Reason Chris Duarte Questionable Sore right shoulder TJ Warren Out Left navicular fracture

New York Knicks Injury Report

KNICKS ON MSG @KnicksMSGN 30-piece for Julius Randle 🔥:



31 PTS - 12 REB - 5/10 3PT 30-piece for Julius Randle 🔥:31 PTS - 12 REB - 5/10 3PT https://t.co/byKw9bXelR

The New York Knicks will host the Indiana Pacers with a largely healthy roster. They don't have any players listed as sidelined, but have one player marked as questionable for this game.

Nerlens Noel, who has played only four games so far, is recovering from a sprained right knee. It is highly unlikely he will make an appearance against the Pacers.

Player Name Status Reason Nerlens Noel Questionable Sprained right knee

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Predicted Lineups

Indiana Pacers

With Chris Duarte questionable, Justin Holiday is the likely choice as his replacement. Holiday scored a team-high 27 points on Saturday to lead his team to victory after coming off the bench. He will likely start alongside point guard Malcolm Brogdon in the backcourt.

Domantas Sabonis, who is averaging 18.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per game this season, should lead the frontcourt. He could be joined by Myles Turner and Caris LeVert.

New York Knicks

New York have one of the best offenses in the league. They have reliable scorers amongst their starters and bench players who can easily score in double digits every night. Julius Randle, the Most Improved Player of 2020-21, is yet again averaging 20+ points.

He should start as the team's power forward along with RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson in the frontcourt on Monday. Meanwhile, Kemba Walker will likely play alongside Evan Fournier in the backcourt.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting 5s

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon | Shooting Guard - Justin Holiday | Small Forward - Caris LeVert | Power Forward - Domantas Sabonis | Center - Myles Turner.

New York Knicks

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Mitchell Robinson.

Edited by Bhargav