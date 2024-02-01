Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks starting lineups and depth charts for Feb. 01, 2024 | 2023-24 season

The Indiana Pacers face the New York Knicks on February 1 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. This will be the second meeting between these teams this season, with the Pacers winning the initial battle.

For those who want to catch the action, MSG and Bally Sports Indiana have the television coverage rights and the game starts at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. NBA League Pass and FuboTV are popular options for those who prefer to watch the game through an online livestream.

Injuries for Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks

Below are the injuries for both teams entering their second encounter of the season.

Indiana Pacers injuries for Feb. 1, 2024

The Pacers have four players on their injury report and all of them are currently game-time decisions. Tyrese Haliburton tops the list, with backup point guard TJ McConnell following closely behind. Additionally, second-year swingman Benedict Mathurin and Jalen Smith are both questionable.

New York Knicks injuries for Feb. 1, 2024

The Knicks have OG Anunoby on the injury list and his participation in the upcoming game against the Pacers is in question. Evan Fournier and Quentin Grimes are also in a similar situation, being designated as game-time decisions pending medical evaluations.

Julius Randle continues to be without a set timetable for his return due to a shoulder injury, while Mitchell Robinson has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks predicted lineups and depth chart

In their upcoming match, both teams are grappling with injuries to their starters, which will impact their core rotation. The following scenarios consider the possibility that all players listed as questionable, probable, or doubtful will not be taking the court.

Indiana Pacers predicted lineups and depth chart for Feb. 1, 2024

Tyrese Haliburton has been in and out of the roster, but if he is out again, Andrew Nembhard will take his place in the starting five. The guard position may face a shortage as TJ McConnell and Benedict Mathurin remain questionable for the upcoming game.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Andrew Nembhard *Tyrese Haliburton *TJ McConnell SG Buddy Hield Ben Sheppard *Benedict Mathurin SF Aaron Nesmith Kendall Brown PF Pascal Siakam Obi Toppon *Jalen Smith C Myles Turner Isaiah Jackson Oscar Tshiebwe

New York Knicks predicted lineups and depth chart for Feb. 1, 2024

No OG Anunoby should put Josh Hart in the starting lineup again while Precious Achiuwa should fill in for the injured Julius Randle. The Knicks are going through a challenging period, with uncertainties surrounding the healing time for Randle's injury.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jalen Brunson Miles McBride Malachi Flynn SG Donte DiVincenzo Evan Fournier *Quentin Grimes SF Josh Hart *OG Anunby PF Precious Achiuwa Jacob Toppin *Julius Randle C Isaiah Hartenstein Jericho Sims Taj Gibson

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks key matchups:

With a few starters out for this matchup, there are some key matchups to watch out for:

Jalen Brunson vs. any Pacers PG

If Tyrese Haliburton is ruled out once again, Jalen Brunson's matchups at the point guard will be interesting as Andrew Nembhard has been holding on his own. This is going to be a deciding factor on how much the Pacers' guards can contain the production of Brunson.

Pascal Siakan vs. any Knicks frontcourt

Just like Jalen Brunson, Pascal Siakam should try to maximize the weaker frontcourt of the Knicks without Julius Randle. Former Raptors teammate Precious Achiuwa should guard him and it is a rare occasion for those to compete against each other on national TV in their careers.

