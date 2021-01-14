Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - January 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Indiana Pacers will take on the Portland Trail Blazers in an exciting 2020-21 NBA clash on Thursday.

Both teams have an identical 7-4 record on the season, which they will look to improve when they lock horns with each other at the Moda Center.

Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Update

Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors

The Indiana Pacers will be missing TJ Warren and Jalen Lecque, who are out for an indefinite period. Goga Bitadze and Brian Bowen will be missing the game as well while Jeremy Lamb has been ruled out due to a knee injury.

With Lamb targeting a late January return, the Indiana Pacers will be desperately waiting for his return to the starting lineup.

Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings

The Portland Trail Blazers have been fortunate in terms of the injuries, as they have not suffered any major concers in this regard.

The playoff hopefuls will only be missing forward Zach Collins, who is out indefinitely due to a knee injury.

"I show over my four years in Portland I feel I bring so many games home ... When we get so close we just need a little extra, people was looking at me and especially teammates was asking me to do that."



💬 @bosnianbeast27 pic.twitter.com/LWYifOa7NB — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 14, 2021

Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineups

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are expected to roll out a back-court of Malcolm Brogdon and Aaron Holiday, with his brother Justin starting at the small forward position against the Blazers.

Domantas Sabonis could take his usual place at power forward while Myles Turner is likely to be the starting center for Nate Bjorkgren's men.

Portland Trail Blazers

The offensively-dominant Portland Trail Blazers are expected to start the superstar guard duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, who are both expected to have a big game against the Indiana Pacers.

Derrick Jones Jr. and defensive specialist Robert Covington could take up the forward spots while big Bosnian Jusuf Nurkic is likely to start at the center spot against the Indiana Pacers.

Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Starting-5s

Indiana Pacers

G- Malcolm Brogdon, G- Aaron Holiday, F- JustIn Holiday, F- Domantas Sabonis, F- Myles Turner.

Portland Trail Blazers

G- Damian Lillard, G- CJ McCollum, F- Derrick Jones Jr., F- Robert Covington, C- Jusuf Nurkic.