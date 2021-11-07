Indiana Pacers vs Sacramento Kings: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers will head to the Golden 1 Center to take on the Sacramento Kings in an NBA 2021-22 game on Sunday. This will be the only meeting between the two teams in the regular season.

The Kings will head into Sunday's game with consecutive wins. After beating the Charlotte Hornets 140-110, they have now won five of their nine games this season. The Kings (113.2 points per game) are the second-best scorers in the league. Only the Charlotte Hornet's (114.2 per outing) have scored more than them.

The Pacers, who stand on the other end of the rope, are 3-7 this season. Despite their phenomenal scoring, the absence of key defensive players has left them battered and bruised. They have only shot 35.7% of their shots from downtown. Chris Duarte, Justin Holiday and Myles Turner have combined for almost seven threes per game.

Both the Kings and the Pacers are offensive powerhouses, but have two of the weakest defenses in the league. Both teams, coincidentally, have six players averaging double-digit points this season.

There is no denying that the Kings and Pacers are evenly matched, and have similar assets. So Sunday's battle could be an all-out punching parade, where either team could emerge victorious.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

The Indiana Pacers travel to Sacramento with two players confirmed as out, while two have been marked as questionable. For a team that has lost seven games this season, Brogdon's absence could hurt their chances of beating the Pacers. He remains questionable due to a non-COVID-19 illness.

Jeremy Lamb, who has been inactive for the last three games due to a sprained ankle, is also questionable for this game. Meanwhile, Isaiah Jackson and TJ Warren will miss Sunday's contest as well.

Player Name Status Reason Malcolm Brogdon Questionable Illness Jeremy Lamb Questionable Sprained left ankle Isaiah Jackson Out Hyperextension of left knee TJ Warren Out left Navicular fracture

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

The Kings are luckier than the Pacers on the injury front. They have only one player questionable or out. Robert Woodard II, who is yet to make an appearance for Sacramento, has been listed as out for Sunday's game due to left hamstring tightness.

Player Name Status Reason Robert Woodard II Out Left hamstring tightness

Indiana Pacers vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Lineups

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers will most likely use the same lineup coach Rick Carlisle played against the Portland Trail Blazers. Caris LeVert and Domantas Sabonis could start as the forwards. They will likely be joined by Myles Turner, the leading shot blocker this season, in the frontcourt. Meanwhile, the backcourt should be handled by Chris Duarte and TJ McConnell.

Sacramento Kings

The Kings will face the Pacers with a fairly settled lineup. They will likely play Harrison Barnes, Maurice Harkless and Richaun Holmes up front, while starting the backcourt with guards Tyrese Haliburton and De'Aaron Fox.

Indiana Pacers vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Starting 5s

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard - TJ McConnell | Shooting Guard - Chris Duarte | Small Forward - Caris LeVert | Power Forward - Domantas Sabonis | Center - Myles Turner.

Sacramento Kings

Point Guard - De'Aaron Fox | Shooting Guard - Tyrese Haliburton | Small Forward - Harrison Barnes | Power Forward - Maurice Harkless | Center - Richaun Holmes.

