Indiana Pacers vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - January 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In an out-of-Conference clash on Monday in the 2020-21 NBA. the Indiana Pacers will take on the Sacramento Kings.

The Pacers have a perfect away record after two games on the road. They will aim to take advantage of a struggling Sacramento Kings side to rack up their seventh win of the season.

In their last outing, Domantas Sabonis posted a monster performance, garnering 28 points and 22 rebounds in a 125-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Sabonis will seek his tenth double-double of the season on Monday night. Overall, the Indiana Pacers are playing well this campaign and are tied for the third-best record in the East.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings are coming in with a two-game losing streak, falling to the Toronto Raptors 144-123 and then against the Portland Trail Blazers 125-99.

The Sacramento Kings have been the worst team in the NBA this season, languishing in a lowly 30th place in the Defensive Rating going into this matchup. They need to tighten things up at that end of the floor to avoid opposing teams from blasting them with over 120 points.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Sacramento Kings - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Monday, January 11th, 2021, 10:00 PM ET. (Sunday 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA.

Indiana Pacers Preview

Advertisement

The Indiana Pacers have proven to be a better team than was expected of them this season.

They have seven players scoring in double digits. While these numbers will fluctuate as they play more games, it still displays a key factor behind their success — teamwork.

Domantas Sabonis scores 28 points and collects 22 rebounds in a loss to the Suns



Sabonis OVER 19.5 points ✅

Sabonis OVER 11.5 rebounds ✅

Sabonis OVER 37.5 PRA ✅@betthehoops pic.twitter.com/Yb3Zw4O0eO — Bets Stats (@betsstats) January 10, 2021

The Indiana Pacers are coming off a loss to the Phoenix Suns and will be eager to get a victory against the Sacramento Kings.

Malcolm Brogdon continues to sizzle on the hardwood, averaging 23.4 points, 7.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals in nine games thus far.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers

Domantas Sabonis is coming off his career-best performance and could be ready to repeat the magic on Monday night against an inferior Sacramento Kings defense.

The All-Star has been steadily improving his production over the past few seasons and is playing phenomenal basketball for the Indiana Pacers this campaign. He could be one o dominate on the glass as he clears up boards like a rebounding machine in this matchup.

This season, he is averaging 21.6 points, 12.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists in nine games. He is shooting a lights-out 56% from the field and an impressive 42% from the deep.

Indiana Pacers' Predicted Lineup

Advertisement

G Victor Oladipo, G Malcolm Brogdon, F Domantas Sabonis, F Aaron Holiday, C Myles Turner.

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings' Achilles heel has been their defense. They have not been able to contain oppositions from scoring big. The Sacramento Kings will need to turn things around by switching up tactics in their defensive coverage.

The Sacramento Kings have six players scoring in double digits but have not been able to convert these numbers into wins. Coming into this matchup, they will need to reassess their strategy and play a different game to stand a chance against a surging Indiana Pacers’ side.

What a GR3at find by No. 30 👌



Cache Money Play of the Game presented by @CacheCreekCR pic.twitter.com/mnS7vpFpOO — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 10, 2021

There is more bad news for the Sacramento Kings, as Buddy Hield and Richaun Holmes are questionable for the match on Monday night. Both players are facing ankle-related issues that will keep them on the sidelines.

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings

De'Aaron Fox continues to lead his side with good production from the floor and could be a key player in this game.

In their last outing against the Portland Trail Blazers, Fox went cold, scoring only ten points in 25 minutes. He will need to dig deep, as the Sacramento Kings will require him to pick up the slack in Buddy Hield's absence.

Advertisement

This season, De'Aaron Fox is averaging 18 points, five assists and two rebounds in ten games.

Sacramento Kings' Predicted Lineup

G De'Aaron Fox, G Core Joseph, F Harrison Barnes, F Marvin Bagley III, C Hassan Whiteside.

Pacers vs Kings Match Prediction

A short-handed Sacramento Kings lineup should make for easy pickings for the in-form Indiana Pacers on Monday.

Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon could explode for a big game against the Sacramento Kings on the road.

The Indiana Pacers are the heavy favorites to win this one.

Where to watch Pacers vs Kings?

Local coverage of the game will be available on NBC Sports California and Fox Sports Indiana. The game can also be live-streamed via the NBA League Pass.