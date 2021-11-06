Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - November 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers continue their Western Conference road trip on Sunday as they visit the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center. The Pacers lost the first game of their trip against the Portland Trail Blazers, while the Kings got an easy win over the Charlotte Hornets.

The Pacers started their road trip against the Blazers on Friday with a 110-106 loss. It's their seventh loss of the season, but it's the same problem for Indiana. Most of their losses have been close games and they just failed to execute properly to get the win.

Meanwhile, the Kings are coming off a 140-110 win over the Hornets at home. It was the second game of a four-game homestand. The Sacramento Kings also showcased their depth as seven players were able to score in double figures.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Sunday, November 7th, 6:00 PM ET (Monday, November 8th, 3:30 AM IST)

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Indiana Pacers Preview

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle.

The Indiana Pacers dropped to 3-7 following their four-point loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. The Pacers kept the game close and even had a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter. However, they failed to finish off the Blazers, with Robert Covington hitting the dagger three-point shot with 14.7 seconds left.

T.J. McConnell, who started in place of Malcolm Brogdon, led the Pacers with 19 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Myles Turner added 16 points and six rebounds, while Domantos Sabonis posted a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds with four assists.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle believes his team has the talent to compete, but they need to work as a team to get wins.

"I really like our team. I think we have a lot of talent on this team, but we don't have the kind of talent to win on talent alone. I mean, we've got to really be tied together. And our compete level has got to be way up there," Carlisle said.

Key Player – Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis has been an All-Star this past two seasons and an undisputed star for the Indiana Pacers. He's averaging 19.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game this season. His assists are down, but should pickup sooner rather than later.

In the game against the Blazers, Sabonis finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. It's not a bad statline, but he has to be more aggressive on offense if he wants the Indiana Pacers to win more games. He needs to have a huge game for Indiana to defeat the Sacramento Kings.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G - Malcolm Brogdon; G - Chris Duarte; F - Caris LeVert; F - Domantas Sabonis; C - Myles Turner.

Sacramento Kings Preview

Richaun Holmes of the Sacramento Kings.

The Sacramento Kings are now 2-0 in their current homestand after wins over the New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets. In the 30-point win against the Hornets, the Kings set a new franchise record for three-pointers made in a game with 22.

Buddy Hield led the three-point barrage with eight to finish the game with 26 points, three rebounds and four assists. Despite the Sacramento Kings' shooting performance, Richaun Holmes stole the show with 23 points and 20 rebounds. It was Holmes' first 20-20 game and he was very happy about his performance after the game.

"It was a great moment to have. I had my family in the audience. It's exciting. It's a testament to the work I've put in. It was a team effort, honestly. We were able to get it done," Holmes said.

Key Player – De’Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox is one of several stars who have struggled with their shot at the start of the season. Fox is averaging just 18.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 39.2% from the field this season. He's even shooting an abysmal 17.8% from beyond the arc.

In the 140-110 win over the Hornets, Fox put up 21 points, three rebounds and nine assists. He shot the ball better going 7-for-15 from the field, but missed all of his three-point attempts.

Nevertheless, the Sacramento Kings will need more efficient games from Fox if they want to continue winning. Fox has to get his teammates more involved if the Kings want to defeat the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - De'Aaron Fox; G - Tyrese Haliburton; F - Maurice Harkless; F - Harrison Barnes; C - Richaun Holmes.

Pacers vs. Kings Match Prediction

The Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings matchup on Friday appears even on paper despite the Pacers' record. Indiana has kept most of their games close and it could happen again in Sacramento. The Kings have homecourt advantage and their hot shooting could translate to the next game.

Where to watch Pacers vs. Kings?

The Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings game will be streamed live on the NBA League Pass. Local fans can watch the game on Bally Sports Indiana and NBC Sports Bay Area & California in Sacramento.

