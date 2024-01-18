Indiana Pacers vs Sacramento Kings: Predictions and betting tips | January 18, 2024

The Indiana Pacers visit the Sacramento Kings on Thursday at the Golden 1 Center, Sacramento. The tip off is at 10:00 p.m. ET, and the game is part of the NBA's five-game-slate schedule. This will be the first game of the season between the two teams.

The broadcast channels for the game are Bally Sports Indiana and NBC Sports Bay Area. The game will also be available for live streaming on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, with their complimentary trial, which gives viewers a week's worth of NBA TV.

The Pacers have dropped to seventh in the East (23-17) after losing back-to-back games to the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets on their West Coast road trip. The Kings, meanwhile, are fifth in the West (23-17), having lost three consecutive games on the road.

Their last two games went down to single possessions in the fourth quarter. They lost 143-142 in OT to Milwaukee Bucks, thanks to Damian Lillard's buzzer-beater before squandering a 22-point lead in a 119-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Indiana Pacers vs Sacramento Kings predictions, previews and betting tips

Moneyline: Pacers (+260) vs. Kings (-310)

Spread: Pacers (+7.5) vs. Kings (-7.5)

Total (O/U): Pacers (O 247.5) vs Kings (U 247.5)

Indiana Pacers vs Sacramento Kings preview

The Pacers have won seven of their previous 10 games. They are above .500 on the road, going 10-9.

Point guard Tyrese Haliburton was scheduled for a follow-up evaluation approximately two weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain on Jan. 9. But eight days following the diagnosis, the Pacers injury report has listed Haliburton as questionable.

After missing four games, if he plays, expect him to be under a minutes restriction. The Pacers split their games in Haliburton's absence. They also acquired All-Star Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors, but he's not expected to play on Thursday.

The Kings, meanwhile, have split their last 10 games. They are 13-7 at home and went 2-3 on their five-game road trip. In their previous home game against the New Orleans Pelicans, they lost 133-100.

CJ McCollum scored 30 points on 7-10 3-point shooting, while De'Aaron Fox struggled mightily, scoring a season-low three points.

Indiana Pacers vs Sacramento Kings starting lineups

For the Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton may return and start as the PG. Andrew Nembhard should be the SG, Aaron Nesmith as SF, Jalen Smith as PF and Myles Turner as center.

For the Kings, De'Aaron Fox will likely start as the PG, Kevin Huerter as SG, Harrison Barnes as SF, Keegan Murray as PF and Domantas Sabonis as center.

Indiana Pacers vs Sacramento Kings betting tips

Fox leads the Kings in points with 28.0 per game and has put up 4.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists. His player prop is set for Over 28.5 points for -140, Over 3.5 rebounds for -150 and Over 5.5 assists for -115.

Sabonis leads the Kings in rebounds with 12.7 per game while also putting up 20.1 points and 7.9 assists. His player props for the game are set at Over 21.5 points for -120, Over 12.5 rebounds for -130 and Over 9.5 assists for +114.

Indiana Pacers vs Sacramento Kings predictions

With Tyrese Haliburton, Aaron Nesmith, Obi Toppin and Bennedict Mathurin listed as questionable, the Indiana Pacers may be shorthanded, while the Sacramento Kings enter the contest without anybody on the injury report.

Both teams have underperformed recently. The betting lines favor the Kings at home. The Pacers, for the season, have led the league in offensive rating with 121.6 but have dropped to 114.8 in their last four games without Haliburton.

Expect a high-scoring affair between the two quick-paced offensive teams. Whichever team shoots the three better will have the upper hand, as the Kings average 15.1 makes, while the Pacers make 14.2 per game.

