Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings starting lineups and depth chart (January 18) | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Sacramento Kings host the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. Tip off is at 10 p.m. ET at the Golden 1 Center, Sacramento. This is one of the NBA's five games on the slate for the day and will be their first game against each other.

The games will be broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area for the home TV and Bally Sports Indiana for away TV. Fubo TV and NBA League Pass provide live streaming for the game with a free trial to access NBA TV for a week.

The Pacers are seventh in the East 23-17, dropping two consecutive games on the road, one to the Denver Nuggets and another a blowout loss against the Utah Jazz. Despite the injury to Tyrese Haliburton, they split the four games he was unavailable and won seven of their past 10 games. They boast the league-best offensive rating of 121.6.

The Kings are sixth in the West 23-17, spitting their past 10 games and currently on a three-game losing streak. The most recent loss came against the Phoenix Suns, as the Kings blew a 22-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings: Injuries

Indiana Pacers injuries for Jan. 18

The Pacers have five players on their injury list. Pascal Siakam PF (acquired) is unlikely to play.

Aaron Nesmith SF (shins), Obi Toppin PF (calf), Bennedict Mathurin SG (ankle) and Tyrese Haliburton PG (hamstring) are questionable.

Sacramento Kings injuries for Jan. 18

The Kings have no players on their injury list.

Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings: Starting lineups and depth chart

Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Tyrese Haliburton * Andrew Nembhard T.J McConnell SG Buddy Hield Bennedict Mathurin * Ben Sheppard SF Aaron Nesmith * Kendall Brown PF Jalen Smith Obi Toppin * Jarace Walker C Myles Turner Isaiah Jackson Oscar Tshiebwe

(*) Questionable

Sacramento Kings starting lineup and depth chart

Starter 2nd 3rd PG De'Aaron Fox Keon Ellis Davion Mitchell SG Kevin Huerter Malik Monk Chris Duarte SF Harrison Barnes Sasha Vezenkov Juan Toscan Anderson PF Keegan Murray Trey Lyles C Domantas Sabonis Alex Len JaVale McGee

Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings: Key matchups

Tyrese Haliburton vs. De'Aaron Fox

Former teammates Haliburton and Fox have grown into their potential after they got their teams to lead in a way that fit their play style and strengths.

Both guards have delivered All-Star and All-NBA level caliber production. Fox and Haliburton have dynamic abilities and offensive prowess, which are highly versatile to run the offense.

The two can manipulate the defense with their dribble penetration, run in transition, create mismatches with their quickness, create shots for themselves and playmake for teammates.

Haliburton's court vision is his key strength, paired with his 3-point shooting, making him extremely hard to guard as defenders must pick him up full court.

Fox's speed is unparalleled as he looks to exploit it in timely moments, making him one of the best clutch scorers in the league.

Myles Turners vs. Domantas Sabonis

Both centers are crucial for their teams' offense as they provide versatility and dynamic abilities with their individual skill-set. Turner is great at spreading the floor for the Pacers as he shoots 52.9% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Sabonis is a triple-double threat averaging 20.1 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 7.9 assists on 61.4% shooting from the field.

