Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - May 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Toronto Raptors will host the Indiana Pacers at Amalie Arena on Sunday.

The game holds no importance for either team in the larger picture. The Pacers cannot escape the bottom play-in standings (9th and 10th), while the Raptors have been eliminated from postseason contention.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, May 16th, 2021; 1:00 PM ET (Sunday, May 16th; 10:30 AM IST).

Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL.

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors have been eliminated from postseason contention

The Toronto Raptors have been eliminated from playoff contention and should now focus on the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft. They have lost their last six games in a row, and that skid is likely to continue against the Indiana Pacers. The side aren't playing their starters anymore and have given their young players more minutes.

The Toronto Raptors have a 31.9% chance of getting a top 4 pick in the 2021 NBA draft and a 7.5% chance to get the coveted 1st overall pick.

Regardless of whether they lose to the Indiana Pacers tomorrow or win, the Toronto Raptors will enter the 2021 #NBADraft lottery with the seventh-best odds to get the first overall pick. #WeTheNorth #rtzhttps://t.co/SCaDaXfPbn — The Raptors Insider (@RapsInsiderTO) May 15, 2021

Key Player - Malachi Flynn

Malachi Flynn of the Toronto Raptors in action

Malachi Flynn has been getting the most minutes ever since the starters stopped playing. He is averaging 7.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game this season.

Flynn is now trying to prove that he is deserving of more playing time next season.

26 Pts | 6 Reb | 5 Ast | 3 3pm | @malachiflynn pic.twitter.com/w22GjfYc4Y — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) May 15, 2021

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Malachi Flynn | Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr. | Small Forward - Yuta Watanabe | Power Forward - DeAndre' Bembry | Center - Khem Birch

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers cannot escape the bottom play-in standings

The Indiana Pacers are currently 10th in the Eastern Conference and have clinched the play-in spot. Although they hold the same record as the 9th-seeded Washington Wizards and 8th-seeded Charlotte Hornets at 33-38, Sunday's game holds no importance for them.

The only scenario that sees the Indiana Pacers climb up the standings is if they win on Sunday, while the Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets both lose their games. However, the Wizards and the Hornets will play their last match against each other, so one of them is bound to end up victorious.

Since staying in either 9th or 10th hold the same value for the play-in tournament, the Indiana Pacers aren't expected to approach Sunday's game seriously. They should rest their players and prepare for the play-in tournament as that is the last chance to save their season.

Key Player - Caris LeVert

Caris LeVert of the Indiana Pacers in action

Domantas Sabonis is suffering from bruised left quadriceps and is expected to be rested on Sunday.

Caris LeVert is expected to take charge in the game against the Toronto Raptors. He has been incredible for the Pacers ever since returning from injury.

LeVert is averaging 20.8 points, 4.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game in the 33 matches he's played.

Caris LeVert’s last 10 games:



➖25.3 PTS

➖6.0 AST

➖46.8% FG

➖43.8% 3PT

➖1 STL | 1.1 BLK pic.twitter.com/C9cdKaGhPV — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) May 11, 2021

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Caris LeVert | Shooting Guard - Justin Holiday | Small Forward - Doug McDermott | Power Forward - Oshae Brissett | Center - Goga Bitadze

Pacers vs Raptors Match Prediction

Unfortunately, we expect an anti-climactic matchup on Sunday as both teams won't be taking the game seriously and will be playing their second and third string of rotation players.

Having said that, the Indiana Pacers could try and build some momentum ahead of the play-in game. As such, a Pacers victory is the most likely possibility.

Where to watch the Pacers vs Raptors game

The Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors game will be locally televised on Bally Sports Indiana and TSN. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.

