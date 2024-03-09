Injured LeBron James appears courtside for Bucks-Lakers donning $412,000 Patek Philippe.

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James sat out their game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, but he was with the team on the bench, looking dapper, accentuated by a Patek Philippe timepiece.

‘The King,’ who did not play because of ankle issues, was spotted seated beside fellow All-Star Anthony Davis, doing the ice in the veins celebration as teammate D’Angelo Russell was heating up from three.

While at it, James exposed his luxurious Patek Philippe watch, on which the Chrono 24 retail website has put the price at $412,000. It is part of the collection of the 20-time NBA All-Star, who is known as an avid watch collector.

While LeBron James sat on the bench, the Lakers were in a tight game against the Bucks. They were holding a narrow 105-103 lead with six minutes remaining in the game.

Russell was leading the team with 31 points at that point, with Davis already having a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was leading Milwaukee with 28 points and 11 rebounds while Damian Lillard was already at 24 points and 10 assists. The LA Lakers were looking for a bounce-back win after losing in the previous game against the Sacramento Kings.

Milwaukee (41-22), meanwhile, was out to rebound after being sent to the loss column by the Golden State Warriors in their last fight.

The LA Lakers continue to play at home on Sunday against the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves before going on a one-game road trip to Sacramento.

LA Lakers proactive with LeBron James’ ankle issues

The ankle issue that kept LeBron James out of the LA Lakers’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday was a recurring injury that the team is trying to deal proactively with.

The four-time NBA champion has had on-and-off issues with his left ankle all season long, but has soldiered through it quite impressively. The 39-year-old has been steady for 25.3 points, eight assists, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 35 minutes in 56 games so far.

Despite his stellar play, the LA Lakers have chosen to be cautious about his injury and are taking it a game at a time, seeing to it that his condition doesn't aggravate. The decision has led LeBron James to miss games here and there.

The LA Lakers only have 17 games left after their showdown with the Bucks. They are currently 10th in the Western Conference with a 34-30 record. If the playoffs started today, they would be playing in the play-in just to earn a spot in the playoffs.

The team made it to the Western Conference finals last season before being swept by the eventual NBA champions Denver Nuggets.