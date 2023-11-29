Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Detroit Pistons? Latest on former No. 1 pick’s status (Nov. 29)

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers match up against the Detroit Pistons on the road on Wednesday. While Davis’ name is once again in LA’s injury report, it appears that he will play, as he's listed as probable.

Davis (groin/hip) has been a fixture in the Lakers’ injury report this season. However, the former No. 1 pick has only missed one game. That came on Nov. 8 when LA was blown out 128-94 by the Houston Rockets.

Since then, the star big man has played 10 straight games, including two back-to-back sets. So, Davis will likely play in his 11th straight outing on Wednesday.

Joining Davis in the Lakers’ injury report is his co-star, LeBron James (calf), who is listed as questionable. Like Davis, the superstar forward has only missed one game this season: LA’s 116-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 12.

James has played eight straight games since then and looks set to extend that streak on Wednesday.

However, LA could opt to give the soon-to-be 39-year-old a night off, as Wednesday marks the first game of a back-to-back. The Lakers face the OKC Thunder on the road on Thursday.

The Thunder (11-6) should prove to be a much more formidable opponent than the Pistons (2-15), who have lost an NBA-worst 14 straight games. So, LA may want to keep James fresh for Thursday’s Western Conference clash.

Outside of James and Davis, wing Cam Reddish (groin) is listed as probable after missing three straight games. Meanwhile, forwards Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) and Rui Hachimura (nose) as well as guard Gabe Vincent (knee) remain out.

As for the Pistons, two-way contract guard Malcolm Cazalon (illness) is listed as questionable. Meanwhile, veteran forwards Joe Harris (shoulder) and Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) as well as veteran guard Monte Morris (quad) remain out.

Wednesday’s matchup between the Lakers (10-8) and the Pistons (2-15) tips off at 7:00 p.m. EST at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Anthony Davis and Lakers looking to bounce back following 44-point loss to Philly

LA Lakers star big man Anthony Davis (middle)

Anthony Davis and the Lakers will look to bounce back following their season-worst 44-point loss (138-94) to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

Following the blowout loss, Davis spoke about how LA needs to play better team basketball. He added that the Lakers should discard Monday’s game entirely, as there were no positive takeaways:

“I feel like we just weren’t together,” Davis said.

“A lot of quick shots. No-pass shots, one-pass shots. … I feel like we all tried to be the hero to make the team come back instead of just sticking with it. … But it’s one of those games where you just kind of flush it.”

Davis ended with just 17 points against Philly, nearly five below his season average. So, he could be in store for a monster redemption outing against the struggling Pistons on Wednesday.

In 17 games, Davis is averaging 21.8 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game on 54.6% shooting.

