Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers? | 2021-22 NBA season

The LA Lakers’ Anthony Davis suffered a right thumb injury during their recent surprise loss against the OKC Thunder. He has been listed as questionable for the Lakers’ crucial tie against the Portland Trail Blazers. In the past five matches, they have suffered two come-from-behind losses against the OKC Thunder, and were unlucky to see Anthony Davis get injured as well.

The eight-time All-Star revealed to reporters after the game that his thumb was fine, although the LA Lakers are still playing it safe and have listed him as questionable. Davis has had a strong start to the season thus far, averaging more than 25 points and almost 12 rebounds, as he finished with 29 points and 18 rebounds against the OKC Thunder despite the loss. In this article, we look at the big man’s chances of starting against the Portland Trail Blazers tonight.

What is Anthony Davis' status for tonight's game against Portland Trail Blazers?

Anthony Davis suffered the injury at a crucial time considering LeBron James has also been ruled out of the game against the Trail Blazers. Davis is expected to feature after playing a crucial role for the Lakers in recent games. He returned to play after suffering a thumb sprain during a collision in the second quarter.

The Lakers started the third quarter with Carmelo Anthony taking Anthony Davis’ place. However, Davis returned to huge cheers from the home support and claimed that his thumb was fine after the game. Still, the LA Lakers might decide to play it safe and not start Anthony Davis against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The LA Lakers have also seen top performances from Carmelo Anthony, who is currently producing 17 points and four rebounds per game despite not being a starter. If Anthony Davis struggles with his thumb against the Trail Blazers, Anthony can be expected to receive extra minutes at the SF position with the likes of DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard splitting the minutes at the center.

