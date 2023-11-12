Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs Portland Trail Blazers? Latest injury update from Los Angeles Lakers (November 12th)

With his history of injuries, Anthony Davis keeps Los Angeles Lakers fans on their toes. It remains to be seen if the former Kentucky Wildcat misses the next game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, November 12. The match begins at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the Crypto.com Arena.

The only game that Davis has missed so far this season was against the Houston Rockets.

Eager to bounce back the following game against the Phoenix Suns and the team's first NBA In-Season Tournament game, the six-foot-eleven center was reactivated and was able to contribute 18 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in the win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to the Lakers' recent injury report, Davis is good to go for their upcoming matchup with the Trail Blazers. However, the team may miss the services of LeBron James, who is listed as 'questionable' due to a calf injury.

Other players that are on the Los Angeles Lakers injured list are Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent, who are expected to rejoin the team in late November. Jalen Hood-Schifino is also out with a knee injury, and his return has no timetable yet.

Anthony Davis gets an injury scare after Miami Heat matchup

After the LA Lakers lost to the Miami Heat, Anthony Davis suffered a hip injury that made him sit out the team's next game against the Houston Rockets. The Lakers lost the match, but Davis was back on the roster during their game against the Phoenix Suns.

Lakers fans held their breath as they knew that his availability was critical to the team's championship aspirations. After their game against the Heat, Davis assures them that the injury is not that serious.

“I feel confident. I know my body,” Davis said. “Obviously, when you sleep, things can calm down or arise, but I’m very optimistic. Like I said, I got it loose and got it feeling good. Obviously, it just happened, but letting it calm down. Just talking to my trainer, everything’s going to be fine.”

In the eight games that Anthony Davis played for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, he averaged 23.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.0 blocks per game.

After their game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Lakers have two more home games against the Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers from November 14 to 15.