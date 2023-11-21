Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs Utah Jazz? Latest injury update from Los Angeles Lakers (Nov. 21)

The Los Angeles Lakers have won their last two games and five of their last six, as Anthony Davis stays out due to injury. The team's record is now at 8-6, and they sit sixth in the NBA Western Conference. Up next on their calendar is a 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Utah Jazz at the Crypto.com Arena on November 21.

During the Lakers' most recent win against the Houston Rockets, Davis was a force in the paint, doing 27 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and a block. But his performance was overshadowed by LeBron James, who is aging like wine.

The four-time NBA champion impressed with 37 points, eight assists, six rebounds and three steals as he led the team to a one-point win over the Rockets.

According to the Lakers injury report, Davis is listed as 'probable' to play with a sore hip, while LeBron James is marked as 'questionable' with a calf injury.

Jalen Hood-Schifino is also 'questionable' for the game against the Jazz, while Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent still have a few more weeks to go before returning to the team's roster.

Anthony Davis impressed with 38-year-old LeBron James

In just over a month, LeBron James is turning 39, and he is currently the oldest player in the NBA. Even with his age, the 19-time NBA All-Star has been averaging 26.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists in 13 Lakers games so far this season.

Against the Rockets, James pushed his team in the clutch to escape an upset win. Following James' charge, Anthony Davis marveled at what his teammate can do.

"He's doing it all for us and it's our job to try to complement him and help him out with our shot-making or playmaking," said Davis of James. "It doesn't even feel like he's 38."

The Lakers had already played 14 games this season, with James and Davis each missing a game. Coach Darvin Ham appreciates the availability of both players and, most of all, the impact of James over the years inside the basketball court.

"(It was) the LeBron we've all come to know and love over these 21 years," said Ham.

After their game against the Utah Jazz, the Lakers will host the Dallas Mavericks on their home court on November 22. The team then goes on a four-game road trip starting November 25, taking on James' former team the Cleveland Cavaliers.