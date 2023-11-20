LeBron James’ 37, 38, 39 stat has fans calling him the greatest

The LA Lakers registered their eighth win of the season on Sunday, thanks to LeBron James' dominating performance against the Houston Rockets. The 38-year-old star starred with 37 points in 39 minutes as the Lakers won 105-104.

StatMuse posted the uncanny parallel and sequencing number of 37 points by a 38-year-old in 39 minutes, drawing reactions from LeBron James fans. One fan has crowned James the greatest to grace the sport, tweeting:

"THE GREATEST MAN TO EVER TOUCH A BASKETBALL"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

James is rivaled by Kevin Durant as the most active contemporary, but one fan posted that James is way above KD.

Expand Tweet

Stirring up the basketball GOAT debate, Politician for Sport posted Michael Jordan scoring 51 points at the same age as James is in right now.

Expand Tweet

Of course, a polarizing figure like LeBron James has his haters even with his commendable performance.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

LeBron James helps LA Lakers to back-to-back wins

The LA Lakers have registered back-to-back wins after beating the Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets. They have an 8-6 season record and are sixth in the Western Conference.

LeBron James had an all-around game with 37 points, eight assists, six rebounds and three steals. He also shot 14-of-19 from the field and sank two 3-pointers.

Anthony Davis had a decent performance, registered a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds. Austin Reaves was a huge factor off the bench with 17 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Rui Hachimura chipped in 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Dillon Brooks top-scored for the Rockets with 24 points along with six 3-pointers and five rebounds. Alepren Sengun notched up a double-double of 23 points and 10 boards. Jalen Green struggled to find his shot, going only 5-of-15.

The Rockets, after losing back-to-back games to the LA Clippers and LA Lakers, dropped to 6-5 on the season. They cpmplete their three-game California road trip against the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 20 before returning home to host the Memphis Grizzlies two days later.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have won four of their last five games and have home-court advantage for their two next matchups. The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks visit the Crpypto.com Arena from November 20 to 22.