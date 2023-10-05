Is Anthony Edwards playing today against the Dallas Mavericks? Latest injury update from Minnesota Timberwolves (Oct. 5)

The 2023-24 NBA preseason kicks off Thursday (Oct. 5), with Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves taking on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

The game will take place at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates at 12 p.m. (ET) on NBA TV. It will mark the first of two preseason matchups in Abu Dhabi between the Wolves and Mavs, with the second coming on Saturday (Oct. 7).

Many are excited to see Edwards back in action following his impressive stint with Team USA at the FIBA World Cup 2023 this offseason. Fortunately for Wolves fans, the star shooting guard appears ready to go, as he's not on the team's injury report entering Thursday’s game.

As of now, the only player listed as out for Minnesota is rookie shooting guard Jaylen Clark (Achilles). So, the team should be at near full strength. Meanwhile, for Dallas, Luka Doncic (thigh) and forward Grant Williams (hand) are both listed as day-to-day but are likely to play.

Chris Finch on whether Anthony Edwards is ready to take another leap during 2023-24 NBA season

Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch and star shooting guard Anthony Edwards (right)

Last month, Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch spoke with NBA.com about the Wolves’ upcoming season.

During the interview, Finch was asked about Anthony Edwards' continued development and whether he's ready to take another leap in the 2023-24 season. Finch concurred and said that Edwards’ outgoing personality has made it easy for the team to usher him in as their clear-cut No. 1 option:

“I believe so,” Finch said. “I think, coupled with his personality, it’s also kind of natural for him to handle these dynamics.”

Finch was then asked if Edwards is starting to develop any sort of ego following his early career success. However, according to Finch, the star shooting guard is still working hard and focused on being a good teammate entering his fourth season:

“No, I don’t feel that at all,” Finch said. “He naturally works hard for his teammates, wants to see them succeed, wants to bring them along with his success. And I think he still understands that he still has room to grow.

"He knows he doesn’t know it all and doesn’t have it all figured out. At the same time, he knows he needs his teammates to help him get there.”

Edwards averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.7 blocks and 2.7 3-pointers per game on 45.9% shooting in 79 games last season.

