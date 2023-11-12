Is Bradley Beal playing tonight vs OKC Thunder? Latest injury update from Phoenix Suns (Nov. 12)

According to the Suns' recent injury report, Beal is cleared to play against the OKC Thunder. Bradley Beal made his season debut in a Phoenix Suns uniform on November 8 against the Chicago Bulls and has played two consecutive games already. The team faces the OKC Thunder next on Sunday, November 12, at the Footprint Center located in Arizona. Fans can watch the game at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time through the TV broadcast of BSM, NBALP or AZ Family.

After trying to find his rhythm against the Bulls, Beal returned the next game looking like the player he was during his days with the Wizards. The former Florida Gator tallied 24 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals, but the Suns lost to the Lakers in a tightly contested matchup.

Given Beal's recent injury, his health is being guarded by the fanbase. However, Devin Booker is still out with a calf injury and is listed as "doubtful." Other players on the IR are Eric Gordon, who is marked "questionable," and Damon Lee, who still has no timetable for his return to the team due to a knee injury.

The Phoenix Suns are entering this matchup with the OKC Thunder carrying a 4-5 record and hope to even up their record.

Bradley Beal still getting used to the Phoenix Suns' rotations

After playing two games for the Phoenix Suns, Bradley Beal admitted he is experiencing some rust and hopes to get through the learning curve soon to help turn the tide for the team's shaky start of the season.

With a better game vs. the Lakers, Beal had a good start but failed to maintain the momentum in the second half. Nonetheless, what frustrates Beal more is the minute restrictions given to him to manage the injury.

"The rotations, still getting used to them," Beal said in the postgame press conference, "As frustrating as (being on a minutes restriction) is, I know it's the smartest thing to do."

Kevin Durant has been carrying the Suns without Beal and Booker. He is patient and knows it takes time to recover from an injury.

"He puts so much pressure on the defenses. He guards 1-through-4. So, we miss him," Kevin Durant said about Booker, "Can't wait to have him back... but I know it takes time to get healthy."

After this game against the OKC Thunder, the Phoenix Suns will have one more game at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves before facing the Utah Jazz twice on the road on November 15 and 17.