Is Brandon Ingram playing tonight against the Dallas Mavericks? | 2021-22 NBA season

The New Orleans Pelicans take on the Dallas Mavericks tonight at the American Airlines Center and Brandon Ingram's status is still uncertain. What would have been a marquee matchup between Zion Williamson and Luka Doncic is now a pedestrian game because the former is still injured.

The Pelicans are languishing at the bottom of the league standings and have lost their last six games in a row. Not only are they losing but they are getting blown out. They lost their last game at Golden State by a whopping 41 points and their last three defeats were by an average margin of 22 points.

Coach Willie Green believes this team can turn it around even without their star players like Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. As reported by ESPN and Associated Press, Coach Green spoke about the Pelicans' direction after the loss to the New York Knicks, saying:

"We're learning from every single game. I still feel in my heart that we're getting better and things will turn around...We're right there. We're fighting. We're knocking on the door."

Jonas Valanciunas cannot carry this team alone despite his gargantuan efforts. He is averaging All-Star caliber numbers but in a losing effort. The New Orleans Pelicans' offense is in disarray in Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram's absence. They are 27th in the league in true shooting (TS%) and 26th in FG% and offensive rating while averaging nearly 16 turnovers a game. Williamson's return, projected to be several weeks from now, might be too late and their playoff hopes might be over already.

What is Brandon Ingram's status for tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks?

Brandon Ingram at the New Orleans Pelicans Media Day - 2021

Brandon Ingram is officially listed as questionable for the game at Dallas due to a contusion in his right hip. The team is exercising caution with his injury and he hasn't laced up in over a week.

Brandon Ingram hasn't played in the New Orleans Pelicans' last four games. He last played against the Kings on October 29th. As reported by ESPN's Andrew Lopez, coach Willie Green said Ingram looked good in practice and his decision to play will be determined in the pregame warmups. He has been traveling with the team on their road trip and has been seen at practice as well.

Will Guillory @WillGuillory Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones are here at shootaround in Chase Center getting shots up.



Not sure what that means for their status tonight, but certainly a sign of progress Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones are here at shootaround in Chase Center getting shots up. Not sure what that means for their status tonight, but certainly a sign of progress

When will Brandon Ingram return?

As mentioned above, Brandon Ingram looked good in practice and he might play in tonight's game at Dallas if the pregame warmups go according to plan and he is feeling better.

Given his condition has improved, even if he misses tonight's game, we predict that Brandon Ingram will lace up against the OKC Thunder at home in their next game.

