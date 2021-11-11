Is Brandon Ingram playing tonight against the OKC Thunder? | 2021-22 NBA season

The New Orleans Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram has not played in the NBA in five games, and has been listed as questionable for the match later tonight against the OKC Thunder. The Pelicans currently have their top star, Zion Williamson, also unavailable due to a right foot fracture and are on a seven-game losing streak with a 1-10 record.

Regardless, Ingram has been taking part in practice since last week and is reported to be nearing a return. He was off to a stellar start to the campaign, averaging 25 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists through the first six matches. He is still the only New Orleans Pelicans player who has produced more than 20 ppg, and head coach Willie Green will be rubbing his hands in anticipation of the 2020 All-Star’s return.

What is Brandon Ingram’s status for tonight's game against OKC Thunder?

Brandon Ingram has again been listed as questionable in the latest injury report released by the OKC Thunder. Ingram last played in the loss against the San Antonio Spurs but was reported to be attending practice since last week. Additionally, various reports suggested that he looked during the team's practice before the Pelicans’ game against the Dallas Mavericks and was rumored to return.

Zion Williamson and BRandon Ingram in action during New Orleans Pelicans v Miami Heat

But Brandon Ingram ended up sitting out again, a move that might be due to a cautious approach from the New Orleans Pelicans. He can be expected to feature in the match against the OKC Thunder, especially since he was deemed almost fit enough to play in the last game. However, the coaching staff decided to sit him out for another game, something that is set to change against the OKC Thunder.

Apart from Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, the Pelicans are currently also missing the likes of Daulton Hommes, while Herbert Jones is also listed as questionable. The match against the OKC is the first of three straight home games for the New Orleans Pelicans. They face the Brooklyn Nets in the next game and will be looking forward to Brandon Ingram returning later tonight.

