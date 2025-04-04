Is Cade Cunningham playing tonight vs. Toronto Raptors? Latest injury update on Pistons All-Star | April 4

After a strong six-game stretch that featured five wins, the Detroit Pistons are looking to rebound following back-to-back losses on Sunday and Wednesday. Detroit will travel north to Toronto to take on the Raptors on Friday night for the final leg of a three-game road trip.

Ad

The Pistons are eying a sweep in the season series, leading Toronto 3-0 through three previous regular-season clashes. Detroit and Toronto most recently squared off on Jan. 11, with the Pistons securing a 123-114 victory over the Raptors behind a 22-point, 17-assist double-double performance from Cade Cunningham.

With a win tonight, Detroit can punch its ticket to the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign but could be without their All-Star guard.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cade Cunningham has missed each of Detroit's last five games, a stretch that saw the Pistons finish 3-2. Cunningham has been dealing with a lingering calf issue but could return on Friday versus Toronto.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Entering the contest, Cunningham is listed as questionable on Detroit's injury report, designated as a game-time decision for the Pistons' matchup against the Raptors.

Cade Cunningham joined by three Pistons on injury report

Unfortunately for Detroit, Cade Cunningham isn't the team's only injury designation ahead of Friday's contest. Joining the first-time All-Star on the injury report is big man Isaiah Stewart, veteran forward Tobias Harris and rising star Jaden Ivey.

Ad

Stewart, who isn't injured, is listed on the report due to a suspension as the result of an on-court brawl between Detroit and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Friday will mark the final game of his two-game suspension for his role in the scuffle.

Tobias Harris has been ruled out after suiting up versus OKC on Wednesday, scoring an efficient 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Prior to their matchup versus the Thunder, Harris missed the previous two games due to an Achilles issue.

Jaden Ivey, one of the Pistons' best players, is continuing to rehab a broken fibula suffered back in January. Detroit has since posted a timetable for Ivey's return, expecting to have the star guard back in time for a playoff run later this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback