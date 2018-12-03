Is Carmelo Anthony's NBA career over?

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers

Carmelo Anthony is a well-known player throughout the league, to say the least. He started his NBA career in 2003, when he was drafted by the Denver Nuggets. He was a part of the draft that included players such as LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade.

Since then, Anthony has had several accomplishments such as being a 10-time NBA All-Star, a two-time All-NBA Second Team member, a three-time All-NBA Third Team member, and a scoring champion in 2013. Anthony is also a three-time gold medalist at the Olympics.

Anthony's career is successful, but he is missing something. He is missing something that his peers (LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade) have. He is missing a championship.

Anthony's peers won championships as the "Big Three". They won championships in 2012 and 2013. LeBron and Wade also won championships outside of their "Big Three" team; LeBron helped the Cleveland Cavaliers win their first championship in 2016, while Wade won a championship in 2006 with the Miami Heat, the team that drafted him and with whom he's been for most of his career. Wade also spent time with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers before returning to Miami.

Anthony is still searching for his championship opportunity. His search has included joining teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets.

In 2017, Anthony was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was the Knicks that traded him to the Thunder, in exchange for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott, and a 2018 second round pick.

Anthony joined Russell Westbrook and Paul George to form their own "Big Three". But Anthony averaged a career low in points, assists, minutes, and field goal percentage. The Thunder reached the playoffs, but lost to the Jazz in the first round.

Anthony's stint with the Thunder lasted one season. Then, the Thunder traded him to the Atlanta Hawks, who bought him out of his contract. Anthony signed with the Rockets after reaching a buyout agreement with the Hawks.

The Rockets finished first in the Western Conference last season. They had a record of 65-17, before losing to the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

But the Rockets were still considered a threat in the Western Conference. They had star players such as Chris Paul and James Harden, and the addition of Anthony seemed mutually beneficial.

Things turned out a lot differently though. On 15th November 15th, the Houston Rockets announced that they were parting ways with Carmelo Anthony.

Technically, he remains with the Rockets, but he is not actively with the team. The Rockets cannot trade him until 15th December. It is a possibility that the Rockets will trade him, but there are other rumors as well.

There are rumors that Anthony's career could be over.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, NBA execs think Anthony has played his last game.

Team execs have told @WindhorstESPN Carmelo Anthony has likely played his last NBA game, but what about the teams whose primary interest isn't, um, well, winning right now? Melo is a popular locker room guy, fan fave & if his defense is lacking, maybe a front office won't mind? pic.twitter.com/PIRNCzB1K1 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) November 30, 2018

Is Carmelo Anthony's career over? It is a possibility. Personally, I hope it ends on a better note. But I don't know how likely that is.

If Anthony's career is over, he had a respectable career. If he finishes his career with a championship, that would be even better.