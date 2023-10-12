Oklahoma City Thunder rookie big man Chet Holmgren had a rousing performance in the team’s opening preseason game earlier this week. All eyes are now on how the former Gonzaga standout will follow up on it in their next game against the Detroit Pistons on October 12.

The Thunder and Pistons play at the Bell Centre in Quebec, Montreal, Canada, at 6 p.m. CDT. Holmgren is expected to play and there is no report yet on him not available for the game.

In their preseason opener on October 9 against the San Antonio Spurs, the 7-foot-1 player led the Thunder attack, finishing with 21 points on 70% shooting from the field and going 2-of-2 from beyond the arc, nine rebounds and a block in 16 minutes of play. Oklahoma City narrowly won the game 122-121.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Holmgren’s spirited play saw him going toe-to-toe with the Spurs’ highly touted rookie Victor Wenbanyama, who also had an impressive outing of 20 points on 61% shooting, five rebounds, two steals and a block in 19 minutes.

Selected second overall in the 2022 rookie draft, Chet Holmgren was all set to soar until he suffered a Lisfranc injury to his right foot in a pro-am game in Seattle. The Thunder chose to be cautious about his injury and decided to shut him down for the entire 2022-23 NBA season.

Despite missing his services, OKC still made it into the play-in tournament and came a win away from making it all the way to the Western Conference playoffs as the eighth seed.

After the Detroit game, the Thunder still have three more left in their preseason assignments. They face the Charlotte Hornets on October 15, the Milwaukee Bucks on October 17, and the Pistons again on October 19.

Oklahoma City begins its regular season campaign on October 25 in an away match against the Chicago Bulls.

Chet Holmgren bulks up ahead of rookie season

Incoming Oklahoma City Thunder rookie big man Chet Holmgren has bulked up as he finally begins his delayed journey in the National Basketball Association.

When he declared for the draft in 2022, he only weighed 195 pounds. In this year’s Summer League, he was enlisted at 208 pounds, marking a 13-pound increase.

Holmgren hulking up and yet not losing a beat is good news for the Thunder as they're assured of another asset who can be a key piece as they go a step higher in their development in the upcoming season.