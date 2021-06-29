Is Chris Paul's form the biggest concern for the stumbling Phoenix Suns right now? | 2021 NBA Playoffs

Since returning to the fold after a bout with Covid-19, Chris Paul hasn't looked the same player he was before he contracted the virus. This was evident in his Game 5 Conference finals against the LA Clippers, as he finished the game with 22 points, albeit on 8-19 shooting from the field. The Phoenix Suns point guard missed all six of his attempts from behind the 3-point line.

The Phoenix Suns need Chris Paul to get back to his best if they are to get past a gritty LA Clippers outfit

Chris Paul shoots over Batum in Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game Five

Chris Paul made his return from league-mandated quarantine in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals. The Phoenix Suns were already up 2-0 in the series, having defended home court in both games. Paul's return only made the case for them sweeping the LA Clippers stronger, while Ty Lue's men have been without the services of Kawhi Leonard.

However, since coming back, Chris Paul has scored 15, 18 and 22 points. Two of those games have ended in defeats and the deficit has been cut to 3-2. Paul has shot 19-60 in the past three games, which goes on to show that he is completely out of rhythm.

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Three

A major drop in performance following a Covid-19 infection is nothing new, as a similar instance happened with Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics midway through the season. Tatum had a great start to the season as expected, but since getting the Covid infection in the middle stages of the campaign, his performances wavered between abysmal and average.

However, Tatum made a strong run towards the end of the season, and was exemplary in the only playoff series the Celtics played.

Chris Paul has missed 41 of his 60 shots against the Clippers. He's not playing well. It's Phoenix's most pressing problem right now. https://t.co/uQ4Vpz1FEW — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 29, 2021

The Phoenix Suns will also be expecting Chris Paul to also be able to bounce back from this unnatural slump. However, in Paul's case, the timeframe is much steeper than what Tatum had. Game 6 takes place on Wednesday, which leaves the former LA Clippers star with less than 48 hours to get his mojo back.

Chris Paul has played a major role in the Phoenix Suns reaching this stage of the playoffs. Despite his recent struggles, it is hard to ignore the kind of impact CP3 has had on the team. Not only has the veteran point guard taken over and delivered as the team's primary playmaker, he has also improved players like Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton.

"No AD, no Murray, no Kawhi."



If there’s a player that deserves some good luck, it’s Chris Paul.



This is his playoff injuries since 2015:

2015 — Hamstring

2016 — Broken hand

2017 — Toe (Blake)

2018 — Hamstring

2021 — Shoulder/COVID pic.twitter.com/75FvCiIQ9H — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 28, 2021

Cameron Payne's injury has also played a factor in Chris Paul's poor performances to a certain extent. Payne had a career-high 29 points, 9 assists game but then went down with an injury in the following game. That led to Paul playing extended minutes in his first game back, which proved a bit too much for the 36-year old veteran.

Chris Paul is the leader of this relatively young Phoenix Suns side, and it won't be a surprise if he makes a statement by leading the franchise to a series-clinching win on Wednesday. The former Rockets star has faced difficult adversities throughout his NBA career, but as things stand, his form is a mighty concern for the Phoenix Suns.

