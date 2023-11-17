Is Damian Lillard playing tonight vs Charlotte Hornets? Latest injury update from Milwaukee Bucks (Nov. 16)

The Milwaukee Bucks were able to pick up a convincing win against the Toronto Raptors in their last game with Damian Lillard leading the charge. They will battle the Charlotte Hornets next at the Spectrum Center in North Carolina on November 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Damian Lillard had one of his best games (against the Raptors) for the Bucks with 37 points, 13 assists, four rebounds and two steals. He also shot 4-of-10 beyond the three-point line and went 50% on his field goals.

In the latest IL of the Milwaukee Bucks, Damian Lillard has been cleared to play against the Charlotte Hornets. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo may miss his second consecutive game due to a lingering calf injury.

There is a chance that the 'Greek Freak' may play but it won't be a surprise if he takes another game to heal up since the Hornets are struggling.

Marjon Beauchamp has also been marked 'questionable' while Jae Crowder is expected to be back by mid-January. Chris Livingston is 'out' and with no timeline on his return.

Damian Lillard's Milwaukee Bucks taking it one game at a time

As the Milwaukee Bucks picked up a win without Giannis Antetokounmpo, it gave Damian Lillard a chance to help other players on the roster get more confidence by playing extended minutes.

Carrying a 7-4 record, Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin seeks the silver lining on his team's current situation.

"You learn from every game and you continue to improve," Bucks coach Adrian Griffin said. "As far as our growth, we're a better team."

Malik Beasley had his best game for the Bucks, playing 30 points and dropping eight three-pointers against the Raptors. Instead of taking credit, he diverted the attention to his teammates, who managed to step up.

"We've just got resilience," Beasley said. "We're a deep team. We still got to learn a lot of things, but I think we're a great team. We have to keep going and learning from each other."

After this game with the Charlotte Hornets, the Milwaukee Bucks will head home to host the Dallas Mavericks at the Fiserv Forum on November 18. Beyond that, they go on the road again for two games against the Washington Wizards and Boston Cetlics on November 20 and 22 respectively.