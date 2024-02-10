Is Dennis Schroder playing tonight against San Antonio Spurs? Latest on newly traded guard’s status

Dennis Schroder joined the Brooklyn Nets from the Toronto Raptors during Thursday's NBA Trade Deadline. The German star guard and FIBA World Cup champion is expected to make his debut with his new team Saturday when the Nets host the San Antonio Spurs at Barclays Center.

Dennis Schroder is not part of the team's official injury report, so he will be good to go for the matchup. Still, the Nets are expected to have a depleted roster, as their injury report is full.

Cam Johnson (adductor), Day'Ron Sharpe (knee) and Darin Whitehead (shin) are out with injuries, while Lonnie Walker is expected to play, even though he is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Brooklyn is hopeful the addition of Dennis Schroder will help it turn things around. The Nets are 11th in the East with a 20-31 record and have lost three in a row. They are 2.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks, who hold the final play-in spot with a 23-29 record.

"I have utmost faith in this group to go out there and put a sustainable product on the floor. I mean, this going to be a goal here, that we can compete night in and night out, something that the fans can get behind," GM Sean Marks said, via NBA.com, as the Nets have lost three in a row and a playoff spot is in jeopardy.

What happened to Dennis Schroder?

Dennis Schroder spent the first part of the season with the Toronto Raptors. He was one of the most consistent Toronto players, as he didn't miss any games for the Raptors.

Schroder appeared in all 51 games for the Raptors before his trade and had averages of 13.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists on 35.0% shooting from beyond the arc.

The German point guard came off the bench for a struggling Toronto team that is 12th in the East with a 19-33 record and has won two in a row. It is four games behind the Hawks, who hold the final play-in spot.

Dennis Schroder's stats vs San Antonio Spurs

Dennis Schroder has faced the San Antonio Spurs 26 times in his career and has averages of 14.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

How to watch Spurs vs Nets game?

The Brooklyn Nets host the San Antonio Spurs at Barclays Center on Saturday, Feb. 10. Tip-off time is 6 p.m. EST. International fans can watch it on NBA League Pass, while Yes and KENS will broadcast the game for local fans in San Antonio and Brooklyn.

The Spurs have lost six in a row and eight of their past 10. They have the worst record in the West with 10 wins and 42 losses.

