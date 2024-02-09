Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 9, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers face off on Friday for the fourth and final time in the 2023-24 NBA season. The 76ers lead the season series 2-1. The Hawks ended a five-game losing streak against their opponents when they last met on Jan. 10, with a 139-132 thrilling OT win.

Trae Young's 28 points and 11 assists topped Tyrese Maxey's 35-point effort as the 76ers played without reigning MVP Joel Embiid. It was a neck-and-neck contest in the regulation, but a 14-7 OT period in favor of Atlanta sealed the contest.

The Hawks are coming off consecutive losses, while the 76ers have lost three in a row, so Friday's matchup is a must-win for both sides, making this an enticing battle.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers previews, betting tips, odds and prediction

NBA TV will cover the game between the Hawks and the 76ers. Local operators Peachtree TV and NBC Sports Area will also televise the game. NBA League Pass will be the online streaming option for fans abroad. The contest begins at 7:00 pm ET onwards.

Moneyline: Hawks -170, 76ers +145

Spread: Hawks -4 (-110), 76ers +4 (-110)

Total (o/u): Hawks o243 (-110), 76ers u243 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds are live and could change close to the game. The odds listed were available at the time of writing.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers preview

The Hawks have endured a streaky season. They enter Friday's contest with a 22-29 record, 10th in the East. Atlanta's defensive frailties continue holding it back amid its recent stretch. The Hawks enjoyed a four-game winning streak before a tough slate against the LA Clippers and Boston Celtics halted it.

Both games were close and within the Hawks' reach. However, the inability to get timely stops couldn't prevent Quin Snyder's men from failing to get over the hump. Nevertheless, the offense continues looking smooth, something they will rely on heavily against the shorthanded 76ers.

Meanwhile, the 76ers have been clunky without MVP Joel Embiid. Embiid has missed six of their last seven games. The 76ers lost five without him and one with him. However, Embiid wasn't 100% in his only appearance (vs. Warriors on Jan. 30), either.

Tyrese Maxey has carried the load in Embiid's absence, but it took a 50-point effort to give the Sixers their only win without his co-star. Philadelphia's struggles have been on both ends. The onus is on the team to produce a better effort on Friday.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers predicted starting lineups

Hawks starting lineup:

PG - Trae Young, SG - Dejounte Murray, SF - DeAndre Hunter, PF - Jalen Johnson, C - Onyeka Okungwu

76ers starting lineup:

PG - Tyrese Maxey, SG - Buddy Hield, SF - Kelly Oubre Jr., PF - Tobias Harris, C - Paul Reed

Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers betting tips

Tyrese Maxey is favored to score over 27.5 points. He's averaging 25.6 on the season and 22.4 ppg in his past seven games. Maxey hasn't scored over 15 points in his last two outings. He's poised for a big night, and the Hawks' leaky defense may not be able to contain him, so it could be a good bet to go over his points total.

Meanwhile, Trae Young is favored to score under 26.5 points. He's averaging 27.1 on the season and 26.6 ppg in his last eight games. Young hasn't hit the over on his points total in his past two games. Betting under his points total could be the better pick.

He's also favored to hit over 2.5 3s. Young has hit three or more triples four times in his last five games, so betting over his 3-pointers total is one of the safer bets.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers prediction

The Atlanta Hawks enter Friday's game as the favorites to win against the Philadelphia 76ers. Trae Young and Co. came out on top the last time they faced the Joel Embiid-less Sixers. Those are proving to be big shoes to fill for Philadelphia, so even with their homecourt advantage, Atlanta will have the upper hand, as suggested by the oddsmakers.

