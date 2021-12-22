Is Derrick Rose playing tonight against the Detroit Pistons? | 2021-22 NBA season

Derrick Rose missed the New York Knicks’ last game against the Boston Celtics on Saturday. With Rose out, coach Tom Thibodeau played Kemba Walker, who had previously been removed from the rotation. Despite Walker’s heartwarming and impressive performance (29 points), it was apparent New York needed Rose, the 2010-11 MVP.

Rose played only 12 minutes in the New York Knicks' 116-103 win over the Houston Rockets on Dec. 16. The 33-year old NBA journeyman left after tweaking his ankle.

The Knicks won that game in large part because of the breakout performance of rookie point guard Miles McBride. McBride, who has played only 10 games, came off the bench to log 36 minutes, getting 15 points on 6-for-11 shooting. He added nine assists and four steals, with no turnovers.

Unfortunately for McBride, he has been placed in the league's health and safety protocols. He was not with the team for New York's 114-107 loss at Boston.

What is Derrick Rose’s status for tonight’s game against the Detroit Pistons?

The New York Knicks’ injury report has listed Derrick Rose as questionable because of soreness in his ankle. The injury must have been severe enough that the team held him out when they clearly needed the former Rookie of the Year for his scoring and playmaking.

When will Derrick Rose return?

Derrick Rose could return against the Washington Wizards on Thursday. [Photo: Bleacher Report]

The Knicks have allowed Rose to rest the sore ankle for four days after injuring it against the Rockets. He will only see the court if he is medically cleared to play.

Tom Thibodeau could also just play it safe and mothball Rose for another game before allowing his return against the Washington Wizards (16-15) on Thursday. That would be the second game of a three-game homestand that starts Tuesday, when the Detroit Pistons (5-24) visit. New York (13-17) hosts Atlanta (14-15) on Christmas.

How does Derrick Rose’s absence impact the New York Knicks?

Despite coming off the bench and averaging 24.5 minutes per game, Rose is second on the team in assists. His four assists per contest are second only to Julius Randle’s 5.3 apg despite playing more than 10 minutes less.

Rose has had another solid year from 3-point range. He is shooting 40.2%, which has been crucial for the Knicks’ interior plays for Julius Randle. Rose has been a spark plug off the bench and has been the leader in several of the Knicks’ comeback wins.

The New York Knicks need him for his scoring, playmaking and leadership.

