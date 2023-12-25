Is Devin Booker playing tonight against Dallas Mavericks? Latest update on 3-time NBA All Star's status (Dec. 25)

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns will look to get back on track when they host the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day. Both teams have been struggling lately, especially the Phoenix Suns, who have won only three of their last 11 games and have dropped to 14-14 in the Western Conference standings.

Booker is not part of the Suns' official injury report, which consists of seven players. However, most of them should be in a position to play against the Mavs, while starting center Jusuf Nurkic and star guard Bradley Beal will be out. For his part, Booker will suit up for Phoenix on Monday.

Devin Booker has been playing great basketball after overcoming his early injury woes. The three-time All-Star guard has appeared in 19 of the Suns' first 28 games. He missed the vast majority of those nine games early in the season, as he was dealing with injuries to his foot, ankle and calf, respectively.

However, he is now healthy and has taken over for Phoenix alongside Kevin Durant. Booker has averages of 27.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 8.2 apg, on 37.1 percent from beyond the arc.

With Beal missing the majority of games so far with injuries to his back and ankle, Booker and Durant are the ones who lead the way for a Phoenix team that aims at nothing but the championship.

Devin Booker's stats vs Dallas Mavericks

Since moving to the NBA back in 2015, Devin Booker has played against the Dallas Mavericks 21 times. He has averaged 23.8 ppg, 4.0 apg and 3.8 rpg, on 42.8 percent from beyond the arc. We should expect him to score more than his average vs the Mavs on Monday, as he has averaged 27.8 points over his last five games.

This Christmas Day matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns is crucial for both teams, who want to get back after their struggles lately. The Mavs (17-12) have won only once in their last four games and trail the top-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves by 5.5 games (22-6).

Meanwhile, the Suns are struggling on both ends and have won only once over their last five games and three times over their last 11 games. They are just three games behind the fourth-placed Sacramento Kings (17-11). Phoenix will have to turn things around quickly if they want to maintain a top-four push. They will play only once on the road in the next eight games.