Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against Dallas Mavericks? Latest update on 2-time NBA champion's status (Dec. 25)

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are set to host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks at the Footprint Center on Christmas. Durant has played the last five games for the Suns after recovering from a minor ankle injury. But is Kevin Durant playing tonight against the Dallas Mavericks?

According to the Suns' latest injury report, Durant will suit up on Dec. 25 to face the Mavericks. However, Phoenix's injury crisis continues with seven players on the report – Bradley Beal, Damion Lee, Jusuf Nurkic, Eric Gordon, Josh Okogie, Yuta Watanabe and Nassir Little.

Beal, Lee and Nurkic are out, Gordon, Okogie and Watanabe are listed as probable, and Little is available to play. The three players tagged as probable also have a high chance of playing against the Mavericks, but are all likely game-time decisions.

What happened to Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant has been plagued by injuries ever since he tore his right Achilles tendon in the 2019 NBA Finals. Durant has missed 171 games in the past four years, but has stayed relatively healthy in his first full season with the Phoenix Suns.

Durant has only missed four games this season, two in late November and two earlier this month. He dealt with a minor foot injury that cost him a couple of contests against the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks on Nov. 24 and 26, respectively.

Four games after returning from the injury, Durant sprained his left ankle on Dec. 5 against the LA Lakers. He missed the next two games, a loss to the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 8 and a win over the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 12. He has now played five straight games heading into Monday's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks.

Kevin Durant's stats vs Mavericks

KD has played against the Dallas Mavericks 44 times during his legendary career. Durant is averaging 25.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in those 44 games. He has a record of 26-18 versus the Mavericks.

Monday's game is an intriguing matchup headlined by two of the best scorers in the league this season – Durant and Luka Doncic. The Suns are struggling with just three wins in their last 10 games, while the Mavericks are coming off a huge win over the San Antonio Spurs.

